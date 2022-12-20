Our View: What might 2023 have in store?

The News Tribune Opinion page again this year asked community leaders and area experts to gaze into a crystal ball and to share what they feel 2023 might bring to Duluth and the Northland.

A series of their columns begins publication in print and e-editions and at duluthnewstribune.com on Christmas Day and then continues daily through Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The series starts with a topic that influences all others: the local economy. Monica Haynes, the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and an adjunct professor in the Department of Economics and Health Care Management at the University of Minnesota Duluth, writes that there’s reason for optimism for lower inflation in 2023 — without a recession. So we begin with good news.

Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner keeps it going, sizing up the local business scene with optimism and reality. Opportunity is knocking, he writes.

Marty Weintraub, founder of a Duluth-based marketing and communications agency, and Tricia Hobbs, the senior economic developer for the city and head of the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, offer very different takes on the all-important tourism industry. Deep dives into the numbers reveal both optimism and reason for concern.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and City Council President Arik Forsman offer, essentially, "state of the city" columns.

St. Louis County Administrator Kevin Gray and County Board Chairman Paul McDonald do similarly for the county. Anyone steaming about property valuation increases this year and how they drove up property-tax bills will be especially interested in Gray’s commentary. “Many factors contributed,” he explains. Disappointingly, higher valuations are expected to continue in 2023.

“What we do next matters,” writes Duluth School Board Chairwoman Jill Lofald. She and Duluth schools Superintendent John Magas take stock of where the district is headed in the new year.

In St. Paul, the DFL will be in charge of the governor’s office, Senate, and House this coming year. Perhaps that’s good news for Duluth, as all three of our legislative representatives — Rep.-elect Alicia Kozlowski, Sen. Jen McEwen, and Rep. Liz Olson — are all DFLers. All three offer their insights.

Downtown saw plenty of challenges in 2022, with fewer workers and shoppers as a result of the pandemic and increased public-safety concerns. A plan is in place now, though, to address wrongdoing and to ensure a prosperous future. Downtown Duluth President Kristi Stokes shares how 2023 can be different from 2022.

Regarding public safety, both the Duluth Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office have new top cops. Sheriff-elect Gordon Ramsay and Duluth Chief Mike Ceynowa offer their insights and share their goals.

Finally, our representatives in Washington, D.C. — specifically, Minnesota’s U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber didn’t respond to requests from the News Tribune Opinion page to contribute) — explain how action at the federal level is saving Northland families money while bolstering investments from the Duluth port to Aurora, Chisholm, and Virginia.

In addition, several longtime public servants agreed to pen commentaries about their time in office or in their very high-profile roles. Sen. Tom Bakk, St. Louis County Commissioner Frank Jewell, state Rep. Jen Schultz, and former Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken also offer advice with their parting words.

The series of columns is thoughtful, thorough, insightful, and a great primer for all the optimism and opportunities a new year has to offer. On behalf of the Northland and Duluth, the News Tribune Opinion page extends its appreciation and gratitude to our community leaders and experts willing to share their knowledge and insights.

