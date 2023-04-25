Our View: Welcome dollars to help get lead out in Duluth

In 2017, the Duluth Public Utilities Commission raised water rates 4.7% per year for six years to responsibly begin repairing and replacing aging pipes and pumps, ensuring that our drinking water remains clean and safe.

But that still left about 5,000 older homes in Duluth with an estimated 47 miles of lead water services, including pipes and joints, some dating back to before the Dust Bowl era. Doing what we can, the city has been proactively inventorying those lead services. You can’t fix or replace what you don’t know you have. The city has also been regularly testing tap water at dozens of older homes every year to ensure safety.

Despite the efforts, it has long been clear Duluth won’t solve this on its own. So, legislation in St. Paul this session has to be seen as welcome and encouraging. It promises to allocate and unlock state and federal dollars that will help Duluth — and countless other communities statewide and around the nation — finally get the lead out.

“Exposure to lead causes health problems, especially for children. … All Minnesotans should have access to clean, safe drinking water,” Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement last week.

Indeed, lead leaching off old pipes and into drinking water can lead to lower IQs, slower language development, shorter attention spans, increased aggression and impulsivity, damage to the brain and nervous system, and reduced fertility. When a person swallows or breathes in lead particles, the body stores the toxin in the blood, bones, and tissues, allowing it to accumulate over time. This additionally can lead to increased risks of high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and cancer.

Late last week, the state House passed a measure to help head off those awful health outcomes. The bill calls for allocating $240 million in state funding toward helping to replace lead service lines throughout Minnesota. With Senate approval and a signature from Gov. Tim Walz, the state action would unlock another $43.3 million for the Gopher State from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

No wonder every single member of the House — DFLers and Republicans alike — voted for it on Friday. Bipartisanship apparently isn’t always as elusive as springtime in northern Minnesota.

“No amount of exposure to lead is safe,” the bill’s author in the House, Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a statement. “This is an issue impacting every corner of our state, and it’s an issue where the solution is far less expensive than the cost of doing nothing. With federal funds at the ready, now is the time to act and begin the comprehensive process of replacing our lead pipes, creating a healthier Minnesota.”

The funds are to be doled out via a grant program administered by the Public Facilities Authority, which has an ambitious — but necessary for the health of all Minnesotans — goal of replacing all lead lines in public drinking water systems by 2033. Recipients of the grants may include community water systems, municipalities, other suppliers of residential drinking water, and others eligible for loans and grants under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

Duluth has headed off a huge health emergency so far, thanks to small, sensible precautions by residents of older homes, including running their water briefly before drawing some for cooking or drinking, and thanks to larger, unfortunately necessary actions that have included effectively communicating the need for city water rate hikes.

No one likes to invest public dollars on something as unseen or as unsexy as infrastructure. But investing to keep pace with needs is the right thing to do. Our water infrastructure, in particular, neglected for far too long, deserves and demands the attention it's been getting from Duluth and D.C. — and now also St. Paul.