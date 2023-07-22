Our View: Time running out for perfect evening at the Wade

The ballpark is old-school. Vintage. Something out of a Norman Rockwell painting. A brickyard named in honor of a legendary skipper, Frank Wade, the man who brought the pro game to Duluth during the Great Depression. But also a stadium renovated and modernized not all that long ago.

The baseball played there is classic. Wood bats. Hustle. Up-and-coming phenoms from colleges and universities, dreaming of The Bigs, willing to play their hearts out and sacrifice to get there.

The team is as much the community's as the fog that so often rolls in from the big lake and sneaks over the left field wall before crawling toward the third base box. Players live with host families and have curfews. Tailgaters dot the parking lot, their grill smoke wafting, enticing. Moms, dads, kids, cousins, Little League teams, and others fill the stands, making memories that last.

But the opportunities to be a part of it, to nestle into Wade Stadium for a Duluth Huskies game — the smells of roasting hot dogs and popcorn, cold beer, and the eternal presence of kids with gloves hoping for foul balls — are fleeting. The opportunities are as fleeting as summer in Duluth.

There are only seven chances left. Just seven more home games this regular season, the next at 6:35 p.m. Thursday against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Like the Huskies, Thunder Bay is a member of the Northwoods League’s Great Plains East Division, where, as of midweek, our Huskies were just three games out of first place. Friday, Aug. 4 is T-shirt night. Monday, Aug. 7 features a baseball card giveaway. And there’ll be fireworks following the Friday, Aug. 11 game vs. Thunder Bay.

Good baseball at the Wade? You bet. Ten former Huskies players have gone on to play in the major leagues. And Terry Collins, the Huskies manager in 2009, went on to manage the New York Mets in the World Series in 2015, the same year he was named National League manager of the year.

Who from this year's roster will be next in reaching baseball's biggest ballparks? Perhaps one of the local kids. Michael Hallquist also plays second base for the University of Minnesota Crookston, Jake Schelonka also pitches for the College of St. Scholastica, outfielder Jake Brill is from Maple, and pitcher Isaac Rohde hails from Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

Who knows? While taking in a game at the Wade, you could be watching the next Willie Stargell, Hank Aaron, Roger Maris, Darryl Strawberry or Jack Morris, all of whom played at the stadium either on their way to baseball stardom or in the twilights of their celebrated careers.

But there are just seven more chances this summer, seven more opportunities to turn off the TV; to grab your family, friends, neighborhood kids, or whoever; to head to the Wade; to root, root, root for and support the home team; and, along the way, to meet neighbors, talk, and build community — one pitch and one inning at a time.

Plan now. Duluth has a gem in historic Wade Stadium. Baseball there is an experience, an event, and a summer treat not to be missed. Remember, around here, summer is fleeting.

Note: Versions of this editorial have been published during previous baseball seasons.