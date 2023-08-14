Our View: Tax credit can lift kids from poverty — if Minnesotans know about it

Search online for images of “child poverty” and your screen will dance with filthy streetscapes, dilapidated and crowded-together structures, and trash and debris littering the foundations of tall buildings.

So, it’s an urban problem?

Yes, but “child poverty is a big issue for rural Minnesota, too,” as state Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said in an exclusive interview late last week with News Tribune Editorial Board members.

Consider that the child poverty rate in mostly rural Lake County is 22.4%; or that in even more rural Itasca County it’s 20.1%; or that in St. Louis County, including outside of Duluth, it’s 20.6%. Consider, too, that the statewide child poverty rate in Minnesota is a much lower 14.8% — including Hennepin County, home to the state’s biggest city, Minneapolis, which is also lower at 17.5%.

It starts to make sense then why Marquart and others from the state were reaching out to Duluth and elsewhere last week to promote and to raise awareness of Minnesota’s new child tax credit. Passed by the Legislature this year, the tax credit offers $1,750 per child 17 or younger, with no limit on the number of children. It’s a significant-enough tax break to make a real difference for income-qualified families and in their kids’ lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It (could) reduce child poverty by 33%, which is significant,” Marquart said. “The child tax credit has kind of been under the radar, but it’s probably the single-most transformative and far-reaching part of maybe the entire state budget.”

That estimated positive impact was determined by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy in New York City. But it can only become reality if Minnesota families are aware of the tax credit and also file for payments. Right now, Marquart and others from the state say, there’s grave concern too few families have any inkling. As many as 15% of the 293,000 Minnesota families who stand to benefit from the state child tax credit have never even filed a tax return.

“And to get this credit, you need to do that,” Marquart said. “The magnitude of the impact that this program has: it’s nation-leading. … It’s fairly significant for a lot of families. … But outreach is going to be really important if we’re going to get to that 33% reduction level.”

Minnesota considers itself “nation-leading” here because other states with a state tax credit — there are 12 others — offer payments for children 6 and younger or 5 and younger, compared to Minnesota’s 17 and younger. And no other state offers as much as $1,750 per child with no limits on the number of children in a family.

Minnesota’s program adjusts annually with inflation, too, meaning payments to families will increase year to year — and so will the $400 million a year from taxpayers being invested to run the program, a part of Gov. Tim Walz’s “mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up,” as he stated in January.

“We are really on the forefront,” Minnesota Department of Management and Budget Assistant Commissioner Erin K. Bailey told Editorial Board members. She’s also executive director of the Minnesota Children’s Cabinet, an interagency partnership under Management and Budget working to better the lives of young Minnesotans.

“This is a real testament to how government can work in partnership with community and advocates and really a diverse tent of people, including the business community to the (Minnesota) Catholic Conference to the Children’s Defense Fund and the (Minnesota) Budget Project and across Legal Aid. We are working together in Minnesota to center children and to center what we know works to positively impact children’s lives,” she said. “The earlier … a family is stabilized economically, the larger the benefit for the child and for economic earnings over time.”

Stabilizing families and reducing child poverty in both urban and rural areas of Minnesota is a laudable goal of the state’s new tax credit. Assuming qualifying Minnesotans know about it and file for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, a $2,000-per-child federal tax credit is making a difference, and Minnesotans can take advantage of both. A temporary expansion of the federal credit was a big part of the reason why child poverty rates in the U.S. dropped by almost half from 2020 to 2021.

“If we hit that (goal of reducing child poverty in Minnesota by 33%), it’s going to be a game-changer, not only for these families but for the state,” Marquart said. “This child tax credit is going to (have) a lasting legacy … because of the long-term impacts it’s going to have on generations to come. It’s going to be that significant if we get to that 33%.”

DNT