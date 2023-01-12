Our View: Sure bet can finally be seized in St. Paul

An opportunity — a sure bet, really, with Minnesota taxpayers among those standing to cash in — “has developed an air of inevitability” this legislative session in St. Paul, in the words of a news report this week.

The votes are there to finally legalize sports betting in the state, as even one of its fiercest opponents, Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, acknowledged in a Star Tribune story on Sunday. He isn’t alone.

“We will be making progress on that,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, promised.

“It’s time to really … get something done,” Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, vowed.

It is. That’s because, right now, Minnesota is being left behind by the state budget-boosting bounty of sports betting. On the heels of a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 that opened the activity to all states, not just Nevada, 32 states have legalized it in some form, according to CBS Sports. That includes all the states bordering Minnesota.

The Gopher State is an island, an outlier. In Iowa, along our northern border, parking lots at wagering points have been filling up for years with Minnesota license plates, especially on NFL game days.

Minnesota can move swiftly to legalize, too, legitimizing what's already happening on a widespread basis. Americans illegally wager about $150 billion a year on sports, the American Gaming Association estimated in 2019. If made legal here, Minnesotans would legally wager an estimated $2 billion a year on sports, according to the association.

Even just a 10% tax on net revenues — which is what was included in a House bill that failed to reach the governor’s desk last session — would bring in just over $5 million in 2024 and just over $12 million the following fiscal year, according to estimates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Those annual millions stand to benefit state taxpayers, Minnesota’s tribes, racetrack operators, and professional sports teams across Minnesota.

Those players, working with lawmakers, surely can find compromises to fairly divvy up how sports betting would operate and who would receive how much of its profits. When they do, just think of all the crumbling bridges that could be fixed, textbooks purchased, and snowy highways plowed with the potential tax windfall.

With sports betting in Minnesota now in the shadows of illegitimacy rather than in the bright light of lawful behavior, Minnesotans are more at risk of scams and unscrupulous practices. Legalization would bring regulations to benefit and protect consumers, the safeguards applied also to advertising, the same way tobacco and alcohol ads are regulated, and for similar reasons.

With legalization, the state additionally and responsibly could designate a cut of revenues for programs to address gambling addiction and to help Minnesotans through other resultant social and health woes. Inadequate funds from the state are allocated to such causes now.

"(Sports betting is) already done flagrantly, and it's time to shine some light on it, put some guardrails around it, protections around it," DFL Sen. Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove, a sponsor of legalization legislation two years ago, said at the time. Her views remain true.

The goal in St. Paul this session, as the news story stated, isn't building new brick-and-mortar casinos but getting a license to partner with a mobile gambling platform, such as FanDuel, DraftKings, or Caesars.

Even so, the state’s politically powerful 10 tribes have posed perhaps the largest obstacle to state legalization over the past four years. With 21 casinos in Minnesota, they understandably are concerned about competition. The tribes also have given millions in campaign donations, as news reports haven’t been shy about pointing out.

Encouragingly, for years, state leaders have been meeting extensively with the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association in apparent recognition that both sides stand to gain from legalized sports betting. Federal law requires tribes be allowed to offer the same gambling in their casinos as would be offered off-reservation.

Even more encouragingly, the association "hinted" last year "that it may be willing to discuss the issue,” according to reports. And this year, the tribes eased their opposition even further, with Association Executive Director Andy Platto saying in a statement in November that he looked "forward to working with other stakeholders to develop an approach that benefits Minnesotans while protecting the Indian gaming operations." That’s reason for optimism that compromise and workable-for-all solutions can be found.

With so much potential benefit, surely the DFL-controlled House and Senate, working with the tribes, racetrack operators, and others, can hammer out any remaining differences and finally deliver to Gov. Tim Walz legislation he has long indicated he's open to.

The state is leaving millions in tax revenues on the table now. Minnesotans are ready to legalize sports betting and for it to be done right and in a way that benefits the entire state and everyone here.