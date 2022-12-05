SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Our View: St. Paul snubs miners — again

From the editorial: "How can anyone be this heartless?"

080719.N.DNT.Cliffs.C02.JPG
A mountain of low-silica, direct-reduced-grade pellets awaits its journey to Ohio at Northshore Mining. (File / News Tribune)
Opinion by the News Tribune Editorial Board
December 05, 2022 10:58 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The lawmaker from far Northeastern Minnesota first sounded the alarm way back in July, that unemployment benefits for hundreds of laid-off miners would be running out long before the mine was to reopen — and also before the Legislature would return to St. Paul in January for its 2023 session.

So Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls pleaded — repeatedly this year — with legislative leaders and with Gov. Tim Walz for a special session, so lawmakers could vote to extend the benefits and keep the checks coming for families desperate and struggling. Lawmakers had shamefully left plenty undone in 2022 anyway; a special session was already being bandied about.

But election-year politics proved too much. An unwillingness to allow a candidate from the other party to declare a victory before voters resulted in no special session.

And in November, the unemployment checks stopped coming, leaving a “somber” mood on the Iron Range, as Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich reported in a statement last week. Families were noticeably cutting back, she said, and selling belongings, even their kids’ toys, to pay for heat, food, and other necessities. All with the holidays coming.

It all feels reminiscent of 2015, when lawmakers similarly were in position to help laid-off Iron Range workers whose unemployment benefits were expiring. Instead, for months, they attempted to use the suffering and uncertainty felt by those Minnesota families for their own political leverage. They angled to see what else they could get in a special session that also never came. Then, like now, unemployment benefits expired, and Minnesotans needlessly suffered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How can anyone be this heartless?” a News Tribune editorial asked, its words and sentiments just as relevant today. “Their fellow Minnesotans were in trouble, facing financial ruin and in precisely the sort of predicament for which government can make a difference. But (the governor and legislative leaders), even though they were in a position to help, … turned their backs. They played politics and horse-traded while the very Minnesotans they pledged to represent and serve suffered, strung along in emotional and financial despair.”

Calling a special session of the Legislature ought to be a rarity. The suffering of hundreds of Iron Range families would certainly seem to qualify as an exception. Minnesotans deserve better from their elected “leaders.”

our view.jpg
DNT

Related Topics: OUR VIEWMININGMINNESOTA LEGISLATURETIM WALZ
What to read next
2023 crystal ball.jpg
Editorials
Our View: What might 2023 have in store?
From the editorial: "Anyone steaming about property valuation increases ... will be especially interested in (county Administrator Kevin) Gray's commentary."
December 20, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
122022.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Other View: 988 a crucial lifeline; needs federal guidance, funding
From the editorial: "The number could become far more than just an easier-to-remember suicide-prevention resource. It could be the foundation of a vastly improved mental health and emergency-response system."
December 19, 2022 10:33 AM
 · 
By  the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
our view.jpg
Editorials
Opinion Page / Help wanted: citizen reps for Editorial Board
From the editorial: "A community is stronger when its newspaper has a strong voice and ... newspaper editorials are stronger when informed by perspectives from the community."
December 16, 2022 12:20 PM
 · 
By  News Tribune Opinion page
121622.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Tragic tale a reminder of need for carbon monoxide detectors
From the editorial: "The message is particularly poignant ... around the holidays when many of us huddle together inside snug homes and as we near the anniversary of Nicholas’ and Zachary’s preventable deaths."
December 15, 2022 09:43 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board