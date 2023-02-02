Our View: Six more weeks of winter? You bet!

Groundhog Day today can trace its history for centuries back to Candlemas Day and the arrival of early Christians in Europe. According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, there's even an old English song that goes, "If Candlemas be fair and bright, come, winter, have another flight. (But) if Candlemas brings clouds and rain, go, winter, and come not again."

In the same way, today is the day the groundhog comes out of its hole after a long winter sleep. If the day is fair and bright and the groundhog sees its shadow, it's a sign of six more harsh weeks of winter, and the critter retreats to its hole. But if the day is cloudy and shadowless, it's a sign of spring, and the groundhog stays above ground.

The whole thing never made much sense to New England farmers in the 19th century. They knew winter was far from over and that if they didn't still have half their hay remaining there'd be lean times for their cows before spring and fresh grass. So their saying for today was, "Groundhog Day, half your hay."

The holiday has never made much sense around the Northland, either. Like New Englanders, Northlanders recognize that today, if we're lucky, is only about the midpoint of winter. No one has to trace history any further back than this week’s bitterly dangerous cold or the blizzards-filled Marches and Aprils of the not-so-long-ago past for reminders of that.

Here, six more weeks of winter is the same thing as an early spring.

So, whatever the groundhog does after popping out his little head today — whether cloudy or cloudless and whether the varmint sees its shadow or not — in Duluth and in the Northland, we win. Happy Groundhog Day!