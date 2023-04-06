Our View: Rep. Lislegard's comments were 'sexist,' 'crap'

The language may have been a bit crude, but it was hard to argue with the responses last week to comments made by Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora. The Iron Range lawmaker’s comments were called “condescending,” “sexist,” “misogynistic,” and even “crap.”

Lislegard was testifying about workers in oil refineries and was asked by Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, what problem legislation he had proposed would fix.

“There are certainly jobs out there that are extremely dangerous,” Lislegard said in response to Scott. “I mean it’s not like going to … get your nails done or anything like that.”

Lislegard was quickly chastised by Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, and rightly so. Nash reminded the Iron Range lawmaker during the legislative meeting that he was responding “to one of our female members.”

“If we’re going to talk about not impugning motives and not treating members with disrespect, let’s start there,” Nash said to Lislegard. “This is not something that we’re going to mansplain to our members and not demean them by saying, ‘Well, we don’t know what type of experience you have there, and it’s not the kind of place you go to do your nails.’ That, sir, is crap.”

It is. In responding to Nash, Lislegard didn’t make the unfortunate moment any better.

“I could have used ‘getting my hair done’ if that would have been less disrespectful to you,” Lislegard said .

Obviously, it would not have been.

In reporting that Lislegard was “facing criticism” for what he said, Alpha News tweeted that the representative’s comments were “misogynistic.”

Minnesota Republicans were also quick to call out Lislegard, who’s in his third term in the Minnesota House.

“The Republican Party of Minnesota condemns this condescending and sexist rhetoric from Rep. Lislegard,” the party said in a statement. “We call on Democrat leaders like Gov. Tim Walz and House and Senate DFL leaders to denounce Lislegard’s comments immediately.”

There were no immediate statements made by Walz or DFL legislative leaders.

The News Tribune Opinion page sought comment from Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin and was told he was “traveling for his work with the DNC” and was unavailable.

To his credit, Rep. Lislegard responded quickly to a request for a phone interview with the Opinion page. Through a media coordinator for the Minnesota House DFL Caucus, he submitted an exclusive statement:

"I am proud to author legislation to require at least apprentice-level training to work in an oil refinery, which are hazardous settings. In Minnesota, we value a skilled, safe, and trained workforce, but the training requirements for the Minnesotans who work in this important profession are far less than what is required to work as a barber or nail technician. The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology requires 350 hours of training to earn licensure as a nail technician. The Minnesota Board of Barber Examiners requires 1,500 hours of training to become a licensed barber. Meanwhile, you can currently work for a contractor at an oil refinery in Minnesota — where one wrong move could lead to disaster for the entire facility and the surrounding community — without the need to obtain a license, while receiving minimal on-site training. Admittedly, I made this point untimely. However, the analogy that I was making was immediately weaponized by a political party hellbent on deflecting from the real issue by trying to prevent any training requirements for individuals who work in these dangerous facilities; they oppose these protections at almost every opportunity. It's manufactured outrage, and I haven't heard from a single constituent about this. We can all agree that workers at oil refineries should have top-notch skills to do their jobs safely and protect nearby residents. I'm planning to continue focusing on this important work instead of getting bogged down by a partisan political attack."

Whether his comments were politically “weaponized,” Lislegard, during his many years of public service, including as mayor of Aurora, has shown himself to be far more respectful, eloquent, and professional than his comments demonstrated. Everyone can have a moment of poor judgment, and our society as a whole can certainly do better when it comes to name-calling, inappropriate language, and treating each other with the respect and sensitivity we all deserve.

That can start with holding our elected officials to high standards. They need to be the ones to set good examples.

Rep. Lislegard certainly has the smarts to have chosen his analogy and his words far more carefully than he did. Criticism of his comments are more than justified.