Our View: Reject City Council push for easier virtual meetings

The problem may be clear: Meetings of city of Duluth boards and commissions are sometimes being postponed because not enough members are attending or because there are too many open positions.

But the proposed solution certainly is not and can be rejected by lawmakers in St. Paul.

The Duluth City Council last week voted to lobby the Legislature to change Minnesota’s open-meetings law to make it easier to conduct virtual meetings. The request is odd and wrongheaded because Minnesota’s open-meetings law already allows virtual meetings.

They’re allowed as long as the public and all board or commission members can see and hear one another and all the discussion and testimony, as long as all votes are conducted by roll call so it’s clear how all members vote, as long as at least one member of the board or commission is physically present at the meeting location, and as long as each location at which a member of the board or commission is present is open and accessible to the public. Exceptions to the last stipulation include a board or commission member fulfilling military obligations or a state of emergency for a pandemic.

Those reasonable guidelines were added to the open-meetings law about a decade ago when interactive TV was emerging. No matter how advanced technology gets, the allowances for virtual meetings already in state statute provide the flexibility necessary for members of public bodies to attend meetings virtually when they occasionally can’t be there in person. The current law ensures adequate member and public participation — while protecting against public bodies, doing the public’s work, operating entirely in the anonymity found online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public officials ought to expect to be held accountable directly and in person, without the ability to hide behind easy-to-darken and easy-to-mute computer or smartphone screens.

“What more would (the Duluth City Council) want than that?” Minnesota lawyer Mark Anfinson, an expert on the First Amendment and open-meetings matters, said in an interview with the News Tribune Editorial Board. “What more do they want than what (state law already) gives them? …

“A broader allowance to use virtual meetings is not a terrible idea, but I don't think it should become the norm where they can do it every meeting. I think that would be a pretty severe loss of public engagement and accountability,” Anfinson also stated. “This is not something that’s really an open-government issue. It’s more of a fundamental issue related to the relationship between elected officials and constituents. … If you can just meet virtually on a screen, (does the public) have the same … sense that their elected officials are listening, paying attention, and concerned? I have some doubts. I think the physical proximity of officials and constituents is important practically, and it’s important symbolically, in terms of how government is supposed to operate.”

City Councilor Terese Tomanek argues that the current law is inadequate because it doesn’t allow all participants to attend and participate all the time from home or another remote location, which she feels is contributing to difficulties the city is having in filling open positions on boards and commissions.

“I’m on several commissions where we’ve had to postpone meetings because we weren’t able to get a quorum. That doesn’t allow us to do the city’s business,” Tomanek said in an interview with the News Tribune Opinion page. “Citizens are a very important part of the city’s work. (We want to) make things more accessible, more equitable, and more sustainable.”

A News Tribune news story reported that, according to Tomanek, City Hall can be difficult to access in order to attend meetings, that the time and effort getting to City Hall can be burdensome, and that driving to meetings produces carbon emissions.

With respect, City Hall is accessible and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and has been for years. City Hall is also centrally located in Duluth and easy to get to using public transportation, which reduces environmental impacts.

In addition, shaping public policy and conducting and participating in the public’s business ought to require more of a commitment than rolling out of bed and logging in. Attending a meeting a month, or even weekly, isn’t an unreasonable expectation. It never has been. A level of commitment offers assurance that a board or commission member — or even a city councilor — is taking their commitment seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s little public interest in boards and commissions and in the work, perspective, and input they provide, perhaps it’s an indication the city of Duluth has too many boards and commissions. There are more than 30 at present.

Open and transparent government can’t be compromised in the name of ease and convenience. A good balance is already in place. State statute already allows virtual attendance and participation — a good option when there’s a blizzard, a health concern, or some other situation necessitating the use of technology.

What the Duluth City Council is asking of the Legislature threatens to erode the relationship and communication between the people and those they elect to represent them. Opening the door to a government that can operate entirely online can easily shortchange the people — the ones government is supposed to be there to serve.