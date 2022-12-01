SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Editorials
Our View: Recounts ensure accuracy in close Northland races

From the editorial: "In particularly close races — like Skraba’s and Zeleznikar’s apparent wins last month — recounting ensures vote totals are accurate and that the will of the electorate is confirmed."

Opinion by the News Tribune Editorial Board
December 01, 2022 10:16 AM
You can hardly blame Minnesota state Reps. Rob Ecklund of International Falls and Mary Murphy of Hermantown for requesting recounts of their races in the Nov. 8 election.

The DFLers were well within their legal and responsible right. A publicly funded recount is allowed under state law when winning margins are razor thin, narrower than one-quarter of 1%, or within 0.25%. Ecklund lost by just 0.07% (15 votes) to Ely Mayor Roger Skraba, the Republican challenger in House District 3A; while Murphy lost by only 0.16% (35 votes) to her Republican challenger, Natalie Zeleznikar of rural Duluth, a longtime operator of care facilities, in Minnesota House District 3B.

After serving admirably and honorably — Ecklund for four terms and Murphy for 46 years — the incumbents’ requests for recounts were as expected as a biting wind in December. Ecklund and Murphy both confirmed to the News Tribune this week their recount requests.

What happens next is dictated by Minnesota state statutes. Eligible ballots in both races will be assembled and then counted precinct by precinct. Accepted absentee ballots will be sorted by precinct and counted with the votes cast at polling places.

Ballots will be separated into piles, one for each candidate and a third for other candidates, for ballots declared ineligible due to markings or other problems, and for ballots where the voter’s intent can’t be determined. Once sorted into these piles, ballots are counted by election officials in stacks of 25, and the precinct’s vote count for each candidate is announced.

Candidates or their representatives — and anyone else — may view the public recounts but may not touch any ballots. Ballots may only be handled by trained election officials, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

Candidates or their representatives may disagree with the election official’s determination of voter intent. Challenged ballots go to Minnesota’s five-member State Canvassing Board for review and a determination. Ballots can be challenged when the intent of the voter is unclear or when a voter writes on the ballot (signature, ID number, or name), making the ballot identifiable.

The State Canvassing Board certified the 2022 election results Tuesday, including for state offices, judicial offices, and eight U.S. House of Representatives’ races. The board is scheduled to reconvene Dec. 9 to certify the two recounts.

Overwhelming turnouts make clear that Minnesotans trust their elections. More than 2.52 million votes were cast this year in the state, making it that much more remarkable that the Skraba-Ecklund and Zeleznikar-Murphy races ended with such slim margins. State law is there, though — fortunately both for doubters and the rest of us just in need of reassurance — to dictate taking a second look.

In particularly close races — like Skraba’s and Zeleznikar’s apparent wins last month — recounting ensures vote totals are accurate and that the will of the electorate is confirmed and followed. Making sure is what’s most important.

