Our View: Record numbers going forth for the Fourth

Traveling for the Fourth of July? You aren’t alone. Far from it. In fact, expect to be part of a record for the holiday.

AAA is projecting 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day. That’s 2.1 million more Americans than traveled on July 4, 2022. And it eclipses the 49 million travelers on our roads and in our skies in 2019, the year before the pandemic and the year of the previous record.

“Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to (go),” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, said in a statement this week to media outlets, including to the News Tribune Opinion page. “So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions. … Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season.”

All that moving around, spending on the way, and then spending more when arriving is good news for the American economy. No one in Duluth has to be reminded about the economic importance of travel and tourism.

It’s only good news for the travelers, though, if they reach their destinations safely and then make it back home in one healthy piece, too. The key to that, of course, is following basic safety precautions like buckling up, staying alert while behind the wheel, avoiding distractions like cell phones, and not drinking and driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those are good reminders for the nearly 85% of travelers — a predicted 43.2 million Americans — going by car this Independence Day. That’s a little over 1 million more people on the road this year compared to last year, with Friday, June 30, expected to be the busiest day of travel this year, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. To avoid traffic congestion, try not to be out there in the afternoon or early evening, said AAA.

A bit of good news for road-trippers: gas prices are expected to be about $1.20 per gallon below last year, according to AAA. The current average price for gas is $3.46 per gallon. On July 4, 2022, gas sold for $4.67 per gallon.

Another record this holiday: the 4.17 million Americans who will be flying to their destinations. That surpasses the previous Fourth of July record in 2019 of 3.91 million air travelers.

“The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8.2%, the highest percentage in nearly 20 years,” AAA reported. “Air travel is seeing the biggest spike in demand despite higher ticket prices. Passengers are paying 40% to 50% more for flights compared to last year, yet AAA data shows bookings remain strong. Many airlines are responding to surging demand by hiring more staff and taking smaller regional planes out of service and replacing them with larger ones to increase capacity. However, there are still challenges, including a shortage of air traffic controllers.”

AAA recommends applying for TSA Precheck to avoid long security lines at packed airports.

Another bit of good news: while hotel prices are up slightly over 2022, the car-rental shortages seen during the pandemic are abating, with new inventory steadily being added, including newer models and electric vehicles. Also, car-rental prices are down slightly from last year.

“Prepay for your rental car to be eligible for added savings and the confidence that the car of your choice will be waiting for you,” AAA said.

Let’s not forget bus, train, and cruise travelers, with cruising also back to pre-pandemic bookings. There are predicted to be 3.36 million more of them this holiday, which will be 24% more than last year and more than the previous record in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re going forth for the Fourth, however you travel this record-setting holiday, ensure you get there and back safely by buckling up; giving yourself plenty of time; resisting the urge to speed; paying attention to the glut of motorists or other travelers around you; and, if planning to drink, finding someone else to do the driving.

Yes, those tips were stated earlier. They beared repeating — because no one can enjoy the rockets’ red glare without safely getting there first.

DNT