Our View: Our mail carriers need our late-winter help

Last week’s rains followed by below-freezing temperatures left kids walking home from school, elderly Duluthians with groceries, and others slipping, sliding, and praying for their backsides — or worse. Many outdoor surfaces, especially sidewalks and parking lots, remain encased in thick, slippery, treacherous ice.

So treacherous that the U.S. Postal Service in Minnesota and North Dakota issued an urgent plea last week, “asking customers for their assistance by clearing snow and ice from walkways, driveways, porches and areas around the mailbox. … Please help mail carriers provide the best delivery service possible, as safely as possible. They will thank you, every step of the way.”

“Slips, trips and falls continue to be the most frequent type of injury sustained by our carriers,” Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Anthony Williams said in the statement. “As winter conditions worsen, so do the number of accidents. By simply clearing the way, customers help reduce the risk.”

The USPS previously reported that in 2021 more than 16,000 carriers in the U.S. were injured in slips, trips, and falls while handling 660 million pieces of mail per day to more than 142 million locations. In a memo, the postal service listed slips and falls in icy conditions immediately after dog bites as the most common injuries for carriers.

Icy conditions can be such a danger that the USPS Postal Bulletin newsletter in January 2020 shared tips with its carriers to help them minimize the risk of lost work time, back injuries, concussions, and worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carriers were advised to invest in proper footwear with good treads; to use grippers or ice cleats on whatever they wear on their feet; to take shorter, slower steps; to be especially careful when entering and exiting their vehicles; to use handrails whenever they’re available; to wait for vehicles to stop completely, especially on snowy or ice-covered roadways, before crossing on foot; to make sure headlights are functioning properly and windshield wipers aren’t worn out; and to thoroughly clear ice and snow from windows, headlights, the hood, and roof.

The carriers were also urged to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles with sand or cat litter, an ice scraper, snow brush, small shovel, extra clothes, blankets, and nonperishable foods.

It’s all actually pretty good advice, too, for all of us still slogging through wintry weather and still only dreaming about spring. Rather than becoming late-winter complacent, we are all needed now to help out the men and women who bring us our mail and packages by making sure our driveways, sidewalks, and other surfaces leading to and around our mailboxes are clear, not only of ice but of deep snow and slippery slush, too.

We certainly don’t want there to be another reason for carriers to not make it through. These are tough days for them, as it is, regardless of winter weather. As the News Tribune reported in December, increasingly large volumes of packages from Amazon and other online retailers and the same staffing challenges that are hampering most other employers are combining to cause routes to go undelivered some days.

“(Carriers) really feel that … guilt of knowing that we're letting people down," a current carrier told the newspaper.

Let’s not let them down. Let’s heed the call of the USPS issued last week and get our shovels and salt out and make sure the paths to and around our mailboxes aren’t a nasty fall waiting to happen.