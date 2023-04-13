Our View: Northland economy-boosting needs broad support

Massive wind-turbine blades have become a common sight in Duluth, whether at the port after their delivery here or while being hauled by semi trucks through our streets.

As impressive-looking as they are, to economic-development professionals like Lisa Bodine, they’re reminders of opportunities being missed by our state and region and of frustrating disconnects when it comes to the natural and other resources we have in abundance and the manufacturers, industries, and economy-boosting activities that seem to keep eluding us. They’re also reminders of our need to step up, united, for our shared economic well-being.

“We have a better story to tell. Why are we not recruiting wind-turbine manufacturers to our region, as an example,” Bodine, co-owner and president of Giant Voices, a Duluth strategic and marketing firm, and longtime board member for APEX, Duluth’s leading private economic-development engine, said in an interview late last week with the News Tribune Editorial Board.

“I think we need to do a better job of connecting those dots as a region, and we’re working really hard to do that,” Bodine said. “Our region is so well poised to help provide or participate in the green-energy economy with the precious metals that come from the ground, the peat that can be harvested and used … in the agricultural space, the taconite that we all see piled up at the port, and all those windmills that sit in lay-down areas at the port and require these strategic metals and minerals. … A healthy economy really revolves on an abundance of all of the players.”

Seeing and seizing opportunities through collaboration, public-private partnerships, and more are part of a re-energized and positive vision more of us can begin recognizing in Northeastern Minnesota, in the name of remaking our economy despite recent crushing blows. It’s a vision being executed by Bodine, Duluth Seaway Port Authority executive director since 2018 Deborah DeLuca, APEX president and CEO since September Rachel Johnson, and others.

With fresh energy, the vision needs to be supported and backed by the state, elected officials, local leaders, and all of us really to achieve shared successes.

To prevent a project like Huber Engineered Woods from being lost again. In February, Huber announced it was abandoning plans to build a nearly half-billion-dollar plant in Cohasset to produce the oriented strand board used in new-home construction. The crushing announcement came just days after a state appeals court ruling opened the door to prohibitively expensive and longer-than-anticipated environmental reviews. The project, with 158 good-paying jobs, was being seen as a savior for Cohasset, where its Boswell Energy Center is closing as part of the state’s effort to go coal-free.

Or to prevent the Northland from being overlooked again the way our region was in October when it was learned that Talon Metals had decided to locate a battery materials processing plant not near where it's planning to mine those materials in Aitkin County but in North Dakota, where getting permits promises to be less contentious.

“We’re missing that opportunity to do that here in Minnesota, regardless of lip service, … because we are not well-suited as a state from a permitting, regulatory, cost-of-doing-business standpoint,” Bodine said.

Roadblocks to progress need to be removed.

“The one industry that hasn’t changed its approach or its tune is the environmental-activism industry,” DeLuca said. “It’s the same thing over and over, you know, put a bunch of pretty pictures of the Boundary Waters out, get a bunch of emotional momentum built around blocking a project, and then the lawsuits against each little step of every project until it’s death by a thousand cuts. Ultimately, they’re going to block everything we need to do to get the green-energy transition done.” That’s in spite of the reality that mining, manufacturing, and the construction of large infrastructure projects are all needed “in order to achieve the clean-energy transition we all want.”

“When companies like Huber say, ‘Look, we would never do this again, never again Minnesota,’ that gets back out. They have their own public that they speak to and their own networks and their own associations that they speak to, and that news gets out,” she said. “They’re not the only ones carrying that message back to the rest of the country.”

The narrative needs to change, clearly, including what we think when we see those large turbine blades.

Encouragingly, a new, more-positive, energetic, and economy-boosting vision is emerging, one that demands to be embraced region-wide, by elected officials and all of us, no matter our political or any other persuasion.

The needs of our corner of the state need to be trumpeted to St. Paul and beyond, led by those whose focus is economic development.