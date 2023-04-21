Our View: No surprise that Minnesota ranks most expensive for business

Best-states-for-this and worst-states-for-that rankings are all the rage, especially on social media, and easy to dismiss.

But when a reputable news outlet like CNBC reports on one and the source of the ranking is a just-as-reputable online small-business advisor, the results are worth considering. That’s especially true for Minnesota with our state topping a recent ranking related to our ongoing and longtime struggle to be business-friendly.

This month, Minnesota ranked No. 1 as the most expensive state to start a new business, as determined by SimplifyLLC . That disappointing designation can be a wake-up call in St. Paul and statewide, as competition between states to attract businesses, industries, and jobs — and to bolster local economies and residents’ quality of life — only intensifies while we continue to recover from the pandemic’s economic devastation.

“I am not surprised,” Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, R-Fredenberg Township, said in response to a News Tribune Opinion page request for comment on the report. She cited several business-unfriendly state actions and measures being considered by the Legislature this session, including a state mandate for 100% clean energy, a proposed paid family and medical leave program with $2.9 billion in new payroll taxes needed for its startup and untold costs to Minnesota businesses, project permitting that’s pricey and drags on too long, a proposed $300 million-a-year capital-gains surcharge (which would make Minnesota’s capital gains tax the second highest in the U.S.), and even a new fee on pizza and other orders delivered by local small businesses.

Reflecting on the legislation being worked on by the DFL-controlled Legislature, Zeleznikar said lawmaking this year has been akin to a “war on small business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not believe Minnesotans agree with … (what) we are seeing now,” she said. “We need a model to support businesses and entrepreneurs, and the Democrat plan is not business-friendly or employee-friendly. Without businesses, there are no jobs for anyone. Let’s get Minnesota back on track.”

To determine its ranking, SimplifyLLC conducted a state-by-state comparison of business costs in four categories: basic business costs, labor costs and worker availability, cost of space and utilities, and healthy business environment.

After the numbers were crunched, it determined, among other findings, that “Minnesota has one of the country’s highest corporate income tax rates, at 9.8%,” as CNBC reported. “It also has relatively high labor costs. … Last year, Minnesotans’ average annual wage was $60,598, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Together, those factors contribute to a high cost of doing business in the state.”

Minnesota’s ranking may be alarming, even if not so surprising, but it does have merit, according to Monica Haynes, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Especially if we keep in mind, as she and others warn, numbers can always be massaged and twisted.

“From what I can tell there are no issues with the (study’s) methodology,” Haynes, also an adjunct professor in the Department of Economics and Health Care Management at UMD, told the Opinion page. “But, for any of these types of rankings, the measures they choose to include will vastly influence where a state will fall on the list.”

For example, most Minnesota businesses uses pass-through taxation instead of corporate tax rates, Vicki Hagberg, regional director of the Northland Small Business Development Center , pointed out to the Opinion page.

“I make this point not to minimize the importance of corporate tax rates in Minnesota being high compared to other states but to point out that the argument made in the original article is not applicable to the majority of businesses being started,” Hagberg said. “Similarly, a high labor force participation rate is good for businesses, but you also need to couple that statistic with the unemployment rate to understand the availability of labor in general.”

Hagberg’s verdict: “The rankings appear to be a simplistic viewpoint of the cost of doing business without a strong understanding of what those factors mean in the context of overall economic health. …

ADVERTISEMENT

“Businesses choose to start up in a state or community for a variety of reasons,” she said. “I’d caution entrepreneurs not to read too much into sensational rankings articles and instead to work with a technical assistance provider like (the) Northland (Small Business Development Center) or Entrepreneur Fund to evaluate if their specific startup will make financial sense.”

Consulting with experts ahead of a major decision like starting a business is almost always sound advice.

Whether this ranking needs to be taken with a grain of salt or not, however, doesn’t negate that it’s out there, that it’s being reported on by a reputable news outlet, and that it’s only reinforcing Minnesota’s unfortunate and ongoing reputation as a tough place to do business. That negative knock has long been hampering our state’s ability to attract and retain those projects and private investment needed to put Minnesotans to work and to grow our state’s economy.

So, this ranking and others like it can’t be so quickly dismissed or ignored by our elected officials or others in Minnesota who see the critical importance of economic development and who work to counter the systemic challenges preventing our state from prosperity.

Instead, we can all join Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon in “calling on the state to do what they can to improve our business climate” — especially “through the regulatory and tax structures.”

There are opportunities this legislative session in St. Paul to do just that. They are there to be seized.

DNT

OTHER VIEWS ON THIS

Overheard: Clickbait ranking makes false assumptions

ADVERTISEMENT

“It appears (the ranking) was produced by a for-profit, website-based business promoter, SimplifyLLC, out of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Frankly, I'm not particularly interested in rankings like this by websites trying to get clicks. …

“SimplifyLLC makes false assumptions about what factors create a good or bad environment for a business startup and then piles those factors to erroneously contend that Minnesota has a bad startup business environment. In fact, Minnesota has created almost twice as many new jobs as Wisconsin in the past 15 years.

Whatever this clickbait ranking says, businesses love coming to Minnesota and hiring Minnesota workers. If Minnesota is such a terrible place to start a business, why, according to this same ranking, does Minnesota have the highest workforce participation rate in the country?

“Significantly, SimplifyLLC bases their ranking on state corporate tax rates — but the corporate tax rate only kicks in when a corporation is profitable, so it’s not a concern for a new business trying to stay afloat.

“Another issue SimplifyLLC cites is high labor costs. Apparently they think Minnesotans make too much money and assume business startups do better when they can lowball their workforce. Perhaps our high labor costs help explain in part why Minnesota also has the lowest poverty rate in the Midwest (it is still much too high) — at any rate, a much more important and significant measure than this manufactured clickbait ranking.

“I will say I’m disappointed that the News Tribune Editorial Board saw this internet clickbait piece (that happens to lend fuel to right-wing corporate talking points) and decided to run with it, misleading its readership into treating it as a serious story — especially when we have a number of very real, truly serious, pressing economic and social issues that we need to address, with meaningful studies and rankings, conducted by serious organizations analyzing those issues.

— State Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, in a statement this week in response to a request for comment from the News Tribune Opinion page

Sen. Jen McEwen

Overheard: Minnesota must make sense to businesses

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am surprised Minnesota was ranked No. 1 (for most expensive states to start a business). I would have anticipated that we would be on the more expensive side, but to be No. 1 is a distinction that is disappointing.

“As the article points out, the corporate income tax rate is one of the big factors in the ranking. Additionally, we have high labor costs, which make starting a business more expensive. The positive piece of that is that we pay our workforce well, and it is a highly skilled and educated workforce, so there is value there once you — and if you are able to — get your cash flow stabilized.

“Further, the article does point out a positive: We have the best labor-force participation rate in the country, which is a good metric to consider when starting a business in our state.

“I am a firm believer in data and a lover of numbers. While these numbers give us some bad news and some good news, the more important thing is how we prescribe them moving forward. We need to take cautionary action at the state level on our high tax burden. When firms pencil the numbers, we need Minnesota to make sense for them. If the tax burden outweighs our labor-force talent and participation level, firms will open elsewhere. This would be devastating as we seem to have a once-in-a-generation opportunity here in Northeastern Minnesota to create economic growth and expansion. That economic growth would result in a growing tax base that would help fund government initiatives in a way that would not require tax hikes.”

— Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner in a statement this week in response to a request for comment from the News Tribune Opinion page

Matt Baumgartner

Overheard: It's on lawmakers to improve business climate

“I was surprised to see us at the top (of the list of most expensive states to start a business). … We have this hardworking, capable, skilled workforce coupled with our innovative spirit here in Minnesota that has enabled our businesses and economy to be successful.

“The challenge we face now is (the) ever-increasing costs that result from new regulations, new restrictions, and new taxation on businesses. That puts us at a disadvantage compared to other states. At a time when other states are doing more to improve their approach to their business climate — like structural tax reform or reforming our regulatory environment to create more consistency and opportunity for business development — Minnesota has not followed suit. (This) puts us at a competitive disadvantage, and it shows up in these types of analyses, where it shows that we’re less friendly to business compared to other states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that capital moves, and it moves very quickly in today’s economy, and capital will flow to the places where it has the greatest opportunity for the greatest impact. That many times turns into new jobs and new business opportunities. …

“As my college econ professor pointed out, without a growing population, it’s very hard to have a growing economy. The only time you can improve on that is through productivity growth. That is why we are calling on the state to do what they can to improve our business climate through the regulatory and tax structures (and) also enable businesses to invest in productivity, new technology, (and) new skilling for the workforce so that we can (bolster the) economy of tomorrow and be more productive.”

— Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon in a telephone interview this week with the News Tribune Opinion page

Doug Loon