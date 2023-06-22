Our View: New stadium name at Denfeld a welcome tribute

No longer a running track or a football, soccer, or lacrosse field for all of Duluth’s high schools, the stadium adjacent to Denfeld in West Duluth is getting a new name — one that will be as welcome and appropriately updated as it will be an overdue tribute to a pair of Denfeld High School athletic and teaching legends.

Duluth School Board members on Tuesday voted unanimously to rename Public School Stadium, home now to just Denfeld, “Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field.”

The new moniker becomes official not a moment too soon this Saturday, July 1. Updated signage is scheduled to be unveiled at Denfeld’s Sept. 8 home football game. Denfeld students are helping with that signage, which will include a refresh of the pillars flanking the stadium’s entrance, as the News Tribune reported last week.

“We’re ecstatic,” retired social studies teacher and Denfeld historian Joe Vukelich — also a member of the Public School Stadium Re-Naming Committee, which proposed the new name in March after working on it since 2019 — said in the newspaper in response to the School Board’s decision.

Vukelich called Hunting and Heikkinen “outstanding people” who “lived outstanding lives.” He said, “These are exactly the type of people that our community should recognize as role models. In a society that’s in desperate need of good role models, we’ve got two great role models.”

Walt Hunting Contributed / University of Minnesota Duluth Archives

Hunting is the namesake of the Denfeld "Hunters." Considered among the finest high school football coaches in the U.S. from 1927 to 1955, he racked up 14 city titles and five state championships. He had six undefeated teams en route to a win-loss record of 162-63-15. He also coached basketball and golf, and he served in World War I. He died in 1957 at age 60 and was inducted into the Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame in 2020.

"It isn't championships won that made Walt Hunting great," read a 1952 Silver Anniversary Tribute. "Nobody could be associated with him and not be better for it."

Marv Heikkinen Contributed / University of Minnesota Duluth

Heikkinen remains a familiar face at Denfeld games after coaching football there from 1971 to 1983. He led the football team to two state tournament appearances in 1979 and 1982, a Northern Minnesota Championship in 1975 after finishing second the year before, and a record of 81-40. He also coached track and field and advised the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was a Greg Irons Award winner in 1992. In the classroom, he taught social studies from 1964 to 1996, creating curriculum that's still being used. He was a finalist for Terrific Teacher of the Year in 1991 and also served as an assistant principal at Denfeld.

"Marv is admired most for his intelligence and kindness," the Hunter Hall of Fame stated.

The stadium at Denfeld has been known as Public Schools Stadium since 1930. For decades, that name made perfect sense as the venue hosted football games, soccer matches, track meets, and more for all of Duluth's high schools and others, in particular Denfeld, East, Central, and Morgan Park high schools.

With East having its own stadium now, and with Central and Morgan Park both passed into history, "Public Schools Stadium" had become outdated. The Public School Stadium Re-Naming Committee formed to fix that, its members including Vukelich, Denfeld Principal Tom Tusken, Denfeld Activities Director Tom Pearson, School Board member Alanna Oswald, former Denfeld coach and past PTA President Tim Doyle, and the Denfeld "GOLDS" Diverse Student Leadership Group. The new name they came up with is a good one, thoroughly and well-considered, a name that all of Duluth can be proud of and embrace.

"An essential component of honoring these distinguished Hunters (Hunting and Heikkinen) is also to recognize the significant achievements of so many other legends who have contributed to the Heritage of the historic Public School Stadium," the Duluth Public Schools said in a social-media statement in April. "The Re-Naming Committee has thoughtfully connected with Duluth Central Alumni Leadership and Morgan Park Alumni Leadership soliciting their ownership to design Recognition Pillars representing their school's foundational impact on the history of these grounds. There is a plan in place to honor teams, athletes and accomplishments from the many other sports of significance as well."

All of that can follow an appropriately updated new name, now approved, for the stadium at Denfeld in West Duluth.

