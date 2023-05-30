Our View: Minnesota's sports-betting fail seen as an opportunity

So much got done this legislative session, some of it good (like increasing local government aid, a bonding bill, and a relaunch of the state’s successful historic tax credit program) and some not-so-good (like burdensome new mandates on businesses, $10 billion in new taxes, and a state government that will grow nearly 40% fatter).

It was almost shocking then — and certainly disappointing — that sports betting didn’t get taken care of yet again this year. In spite of its popularity and broad support, lawmakers failed to add Minnesota to the now more than 30 states that have legalized sports betting since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened it to all states, not just Nevada.

An apparent done deal this session got done in by at least two DFL opponents to legalization and by a Republican push to include Minnesota’s two struggling horse-racing tracks in the final measure. News reports indicate that when the going got tough, lawmakers moved on to other matters and time ran out.

For at least one more year then, Minnesota will be left behind and will continue to miss out on the bounty of sports betting. The Gopher State will continue to be an island, an outlier, with Iowa, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas all offering some version of the fan activity. In Iowa, along its northern border, parking lots at wagering points have been filling up for years with Minnesota license plates, especially on NFL game days.

Surely, wagers are being placed here, but it’s happening in the shadows of illegitimacy rather than in the bright light of lawful behavior. That’s putting Minnesotans at greater risk of scams and unscrupulous practices. Legalization would bring regulations to benefit and protect consumers, the safeguards applied also to advertising, the same way tobacco and alcohol ads are regulated, and for similar reasons.

This year’s failure, however, can actually be seen as an opportunity, according to the nonprofit Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling. It’s a chance to ensure that when sports betting does get passed here, it includes important measures to help Minnesotans better understand gambling addiction and the free treatments for it that are available.

“Legalizing sports betting in Minnesota will continue to be debated, and no matter how legislation progresses in the future, it’s critical that Minnesotans understand that gambling is a legitimate addiction so we can best address this serious issue,” the alliance’s executive director, Susan Sheridan Tucker, said in a statement to news media last week, including to the News Tribune Opinion page. “We must continue to advocate for increased treatment resources, education, and safeguards to make Minnesota a safer, more supportive community that treats problem gambling as a treatable and preventable public health issue.”

A successful sports-betting bill needs to include funding for studies to monitor the impacts of gambling on players, with the data then used to support evidence-based mitigation efforts, Sheridan Tucker stated. To its credit, the legislation proposed this year included raising the gambling age to 21; earmarking sports-betting revenues to problem-gambling programs; and educating students about the dangers of placing bets. Gambling-prevention education is currently absent in Minnesota schools.

Problem gambling impacts millions of people in the United States, with serious consequences for individuals, families, and communities, according to the alliance. In Minnesota, 10,000 high schoolers and 250,000 adults report gambling as a problem.

Common signs of a gambling addiction include increasing gambling activity, boasting about wins while not acknowledging losses, lying about how money is spent, and turning to other excesses like alcohol or video games to relieve gambling stress.

Minnesota has a helpline for suspected problem gambling. It’s 1-800-333-4673. The alliance is online at mnapg.org .

Despite 2024 being an election year, the Minnesota Legislature can move swiftly to finally legalize sports betting. It would legitimize what's already happening on a widespread basis here and help to ensure that safeguards and help are there for those who need them.

"(Sports betting is) already done flagrantly, and it's time to shine some light on it, put some guardrails around it, protections around it," DFL Sen. Karla Bigham of Cottage Grove said in 2021. Two years later, it’s past time.

