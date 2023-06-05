Our View: Minnesota inching closer 'Toward Zero Deaths'

After 20 years and an encouraging 33% decline in traffic-related fatalities, the nonprofit Toward Zero Deaths should not only have “recognized” its successes at a workshop in Duluth last week for Northeastern Minnesota, as it said it would in a statement; attendees should have celebrated. At least a bit.

While any traffic fatality is one too many, Toward Zero Deaths — a “national strategy,” as it calls itself — is making a difference in making our roads, highways, tunnels, bridges, and other modes of vehicle transportation safer for motoring Minnesotans.

“When you look at what we’re trying to accomplish with Toward Zero Deaths, it means that no families will have to have us come to their house and inform them that their life has basically changed forever, that a loved one isn’t coming home, a loved one won’t be at that table for the holidays,” Capt. Charles Lemon of the Minnesota State Patrol said at the Duluth event, according to Fox 21 News. “We just want people to be safe and take precautions and put your cell phones away when you’re in the car. Go a safe speed, put that seatbelt on the minute you get in that car, and don’t drive if you have been taking drugs or drinking alcohol.”

Traffic-safety leaders from our region crunched crash numbers at the workshop to identify trends and to brainstorm strategies for countering them. Those trends in traffic fatalities and serious injuries statewide, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said, were already “concerning.”

With ongoing work, Minnesota’s now-decades-long reduction in traffic deaths can continue to drop, though — toward zero.

One concerning topic tackled at the workshop, which was attended by nearly 80 law enforcement, engineers, emergency responders, educators, and others, is Minnesota’s recent legalization of recreational marijuana. Police will have difficulties detecting cannabis-induced impairment, and driving while stoned almost certainly will have detrimental impacts on traffic safety.

“Having impairments on the road is always a concern," Toward Zero Deaths statewide program coordinator Kristine Hernandez said at a similar workshop held in Rochester in May for the southeastern part of the state, as the Rochester Post-Bulletin reported. “What we're looking at now is educating anybody that might be under the influence of cannabis or other drugs and how that affects them, because it is still impairment. We'll be working to combat that.”

In spite of the decades-long decline in traffic deaths in Minnesota, fatalities did spike during the pandemic, beginning in 2020, when there were 394 fatalities, up from 364 a year earlier, and continuing in 2021, when there were 488 traffic fatalities. That was perhaps due to motorists having more free time to drive and emptier-than-usual highways allowing for faster, more-dangerous speeds. Encouragingly, traffic fatalities in Minnesota dropped last year to 446 and appear to be trending downward again this year, Mark Wagner, an assistant state traffic safety engineer for MnDOT, reported to the Post-Bulletin.

"I don't know that this is a new normal that we can expect," Wagner said. "The evidence so far is pretty good that we're returning to the baseline we saw pre-pandemic.”

Plenty of credit can go to Toward Zero Deaths, an initiative launched in 2003. In two decades, traffic-safety leaders have learned that things like roundabouts, rumble strips, wider pavement markings, school bus stop arms and cameras, and J-turns that force drivers to take a right on two-lane highways before being able to pull a U-turn farther down the road in order to turn left are all making huge differences.

To push statistics closer “toward zero deaths,” the brainstorming, reevaluating, and strategizing that happened at the workshops last week in Duluth and last month in Rochester can continue — with not only support from all Minnesotans but also commitments from each and every one of us to wear our seatbelts, to never be on our phones while driving, to never drink or use marijuana before driving, and to practice other safe-driving habits.

As successful as it has been, Toward Zero Deaths needs our help.

