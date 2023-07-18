Our View: Mayor's race a foregone conclusion

There are five candidates for Duluth mayor this fall. But let’s be real: It’s a two-person tilt and has been since former state Sen. Roger Reinert announced his candidacy in January, giving Mayor Emily Larson her stiffest challenge since taking office in 2016.

In the primary election next month on Aug. 8, Duluth voters can advance this foregone conclusion of a mayoral showdown, eliminating the three others on the ballot (Julie Mead, Jesse Peterson, and Robert Schieve) and advancing Larson and Reinert to face each other on Election Day on Nov. 7. They easily are the two best options for moving on.

Both Larson and Reinert tout impressive records of public service, resulting in enormous positive impacts on Duluth and our region. In separate interviews with the News Tribune Editorial Board, Larson plugged her successes as mayor and, before that, as president of the Duluth City Council, as well as the need to now build on the achievements. Reinert, meanwhile, shared specific ideas for doing even more to better tackle problems ranging from a lack of housing to potholes to the need to expand the tax base.

“It does feel like we have gotten significant progress done with and for this community in the past seven years,” Larson said. “We’ve really taken on some substantial, decades-long issues, whether it’s streets funding, looking at our infrastructure, addressing how we are now going to be funding parks, housing, or a whole variety of things that we’re working on. And it feels very clear to me and to residents that this is the time to accelerate and keep going and keep growing.”

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson

With a voter-approved dedicated half-percent sales tax, the city is fixing approximately 750% more streets now, from two miles when Larson first took office to 17 this year. About 1,700 new housing units citywide have been built during her two terms, she said, plus the city launched a housing task force to lead a concerted effort to create more. And the city has a plan to help homeowners replace the private, unsafe lead water pipes that lead from their streets to their homes.

In addition, crime is down 22%, according to the mayor. Duluth has enjoyed three straight years of record private development investment, including Essentia Health’s $900 million Vision Northland expansion. Under Larson’s administration, Duluth enacted a climate action plan that already has resulted in a 32% decrease in greenhouse-gas emissions and a downtown task force that is beginning to take on public-safety concerns while envisioning a new future for our COVID-altered city center.

“I intend to continue to work with neighborhoods and (the) community to help (Duluthians) realize the visions that they have for their neighborhoods,” Larson said. “I believe we will continue to invest in strategies that make people’s everyday lives better and make them feel seen, heard, and valued and that we will continue to elevate the quality of life so that this is not just a place where people want to live, they’re going to want to invest. It’s where they’re going to grow their businesses, it’s where they’re going to retire, and it’s where they're going to be really, really proud to call home.”

Duluth can reach even higher, though, according to Reinert. Fixing 17 miles of streets a year just isn’t enough, for example, not when Duluth has approximately 460 public miles of roads to maintain.

Roger Reinert

“We’re never going to get caught up, and we’re really seeing that in the condition of the streets now,” Reinert said. “Folks are saying they’re as bad as they’ve ever seen them, and they’re not wrong.”

A significant investment is needed now, perhaps utilizing federal pandemic-relief dollars, some of the $23 million in city reserves, and/or some of the $33 million in Duluth’s community trust fund. Then the half-percent sales tax would better be able to keep pace with street-maintenance needs, he said.

As another example, in spite of record investments in private development, we “really have to have leadership that insists on an attitude of, ‘How do we get to ‘yes’?” (when developers propose projects), Reinert said. “We have fences we need to mind around zoning and inspections, but there has to be a ‘yes.’ Our job isn’t to judge this project or assign value to that project. … How do we help make this move forward?”

Duluth is falling short, Reinert said, of the reputations being built in neighboring Hermantown and Superior when it comes to advancing projects at the speed of business.

“The folks in Superior will say on any given day they’re talking to 12 Duluth businesses. That should be incredibly concerning,” he said. “We have to grow our commercial tax base. Commercial tax pays the most property-tax bill. So when we’re not growing that, we see that bill shifting to residential.”

“East, west, old, young, liberal, conservative, people are just ready for something different,” Reinert further stated. “You can expect an administration (of mine) that is absolutely focused on those things that only local government does: streets, utilities, public safety, (and) our neighborhood parks and community centers. … We really are missing a sense of community right now.”

This fall’s mayoral election promises to redefine what Duluthians want their city to be and the leadership they want getting us there. A race between Larson and Reinert would include a healthy, vibrant, and informed airing of concerns, issues, solutions, and strategies to move our city forward. A race between these two accomplished city leaders is one that primary voters can and almost certainly will choose and ensure on Aug. 8.