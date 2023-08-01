Our View: Make consistency the goal in regulating recreational marijuana in Duluth

When it comes to local regulations for smoking marijuana — its recreational use now legal in Minnesota, as of this week — the goal in Duluth and in other cities can be consistency.

Just like you can’t smoke or vape indoors, in many parks, or in other public places, no one should expect to be able to just toke up any old place they want.

And just like you can’t buy or consume alcohol everywhere, no one should expect cannabis products to be available for sale in every shop nor to be able to use them in any place.

Such expectations would be unreasonable. Local rules to regulate a product that can lead to unhealthy habitual use and abuse have to be expected and accepted, just as we’ve long expected and accepted laws governing the use of nicotine and alcohol.

So it seemed surprising then, even alarming, when there was backlash, some of it heated, and even a petition drive launched, after Duluth city councilors proposed an ordinance to, gasp, ban the smoking of pot in a number of public places, including parks, playgrounds, medical facilities, bus shelters, and recreational trails. Proposed were essentially the same restrictions Duluth already has in place for smoking, vaping, and alcohol use.

Such regulations are just common sense — for marijuana use, too, now, after the state’s legalization came with little guidance and few details for enforcement, placing the burden on cities like Duluth.

Simply being out in public should not mean being subjected to or exposed to secondhand smoke, be it from cigarettes, cigars, or, now, smoked marijuana. Clean, clear air should be the assumption and norm, especially in Minnesota, long a leader in clearing the air. A smoker’s right to puff can end when it infringes on others’ right not to smell it or be affected by it.

Duluth’s proposal for regulating marijuana use is “very common sense and straightforward,” in the words of At Large Councilor Arik Forsman, one of three coauthors of the proposed ordinance, with fellow At Large Councilor Terese Tomanek and Councilor Roz Randorf, whose district is in the center of the city.

“I think Duluth is going to be far from the only city to do this," Forsman said in a July News Tribune story. No doubt about that. In Minnesota, cities have the authority to restrict smoking under the Clean Air Act, as a lobbyist for the League of Minnesota Cities confirmed in that story.

Enacting local regulations is urgent. “We have to do something to protect people in all of our outdoor areas," Tomanek said, also in the story. "Though we have strict restrictions on where people can smoke cigarettes in our city, the law that was passed by the state government doesn't follow those restrictions. … We know our city. We know how important our parks are and keeping them available to families, especially for children. … I think we definitely have to preserve Duluth's image as a wholesome, lovely, outdoor city to visit. … And though people have personal rights and we have to respect those now that the state has chosen to pass a law making recreational marijuana use legal, we also have the ability to limit where that happens."

Citations for violators also can similarly be consistent with the current penalties in Duluth for smoking, vaping, or drinking in forbidden places — as can the frequency of tickets being issued. The new ordinance, like what’s already in place, can serve largely as a deterrent. While the city does hand out citations for violating the city smoking ordinance, even if rarely, it’s usually only in tandem with other charges, as City Attorney Rebecca St. George told the News Tribune.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz seems to be in agreement with the approach.

“You trust adults to make good decisions and then monitor it,” Walz said in an exclusive interview this summer with the News Tribune Opinion page. “We’ve learned from other states things that work and don’t work. This is not new. We’re the 23rd state (to legalize recreational marijuana). We have the advantage of missing the pitfalls and doing it in a way that is fair. …

“I certainly very much encourage local control,” Walz said.

The Duluth City Council and other local governing bodies around the state not only have the ability to provide those local guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all constituents, they are responsible for doing so — and with laws consistent with similar others already on the books that are working well.

