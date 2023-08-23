Our View: Let presidential debate spark study of Duluth races

The first Republican presidential primary debate is today in Milwaukee — more than 14 months ahead of the big 2024 vote. It can serve as a reminder: “(The) political choices made by the governments we elect have a real impact on how we live,” as British politician Esther McVey once said.

Also, hearing from the candidates and allowing them spaces to spar is an important part of each election process — even if debates sometimes “seem like white noise that bears little relevance to (our) everyday lives,” as McVey also said.

In other words, who we pick to represent us and our wishes is nothing less than a statement of our values and priorities and who we want to be as a people. Through the elections of our representatives, we set our course and determine our shared fate.

So, yes, please tune in tonight to hear from the presidential candidates hailing from the right. Pay close attention. The choices we make at our polling places demand our serious, thoughtful, and careful consideration. Our picks need to always be taken seriously.

That includes local races.

Today’s GOP presidential debate can also be a reminder that here in Duluth, in less than 11 short weeks, we have a slew of City Council and School Board decisions to make. In addition, the race for mayor is as hotly contested as any has been in at least a decade and a half. And the Duluth School District is asking voters to approve collecting and spending more of our tax dollars for technology upgrades.

Anyone doubting the enormity of this local vote can consider that, in addition to the high-profile mayor’s race, more than half of the Duluth City Council seats could turn over on Election Day, Nov. 7. Talk about a potential political shift.

To help eligible voters make their critical decisions, the News Tribune and Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce are once again co-sponsoring a series of candidate forums. The schedule was first announced on these pages on Aug. 11, and all candidates accepted invitations to participate, including Mayor Emily Larson and challenger Roger Reinert, a former state senator.

This week, however, without offering a reason, City Council candidate Howie Hanson withdrew from his forum in District 4, which includes Piedmont Heights, Duluth Heights, and Lincoln Park. He’s running against Tara Swenson to replace Councilor Hannah Alstead, who was appointed last year following the death of City Councilor Renee Van Nett and who decided this year not to run for the seat.

Hanson’s withdrawal prompted necessary changes to the schedule of forums. In each one, the candidates will take turns answering questions asked by the moderators: chamber Vice President of Strategy and Policy Daniel Fanning and News Tribune Editorial Page Editor Chuck Frederick. The forums will cover the issues that matter most to Duluthians, everything from potholes to taxes to the opportunity gap between students in western Duluth and eastern Duluth, and more.

Additionally, the forums will be monitored by Civility Certified: Speak Your Peace, whose representatives will hand out fliers to participants and attendees, detailing expectations, including no campaign signs and no disruptive behavior like loud comments or shouting. As past fliers have stated, "This is not a rally." And, "The purpose of this forum is to educate voters about the candidates' views."

The forums will also help to inform the News Tribune Editorial Board's endorsement decisions this fall.

Each of us in Duluth who are eligible to vote have our work cut out for us deciding not only the mayor’s race but the many City Council and School Board contests — as well as that school-district technology-referendum question.

We may literally be setting — or resetting — our city’s course, including how and where we want our tax dollars, resources, and time directed and invested. The upcoming candidate forums — as well as News Tribune news coverage, columns the candidates are being invited to write, and the newspaper’s endorsements — are invaluable opportunities not to be missed.

UPDATED CANDIDATE FORUM SCHEDULE

These candidate forums are free and open to the public and will be held at The Garden Canal Park, 425 S. Lake Ave.:

Sept. 13 at 10:30 a.m. — Duluth School Board District 3 (Henry Banks and Loren Martell) and Duluth School Board At Large (incumbent Alanna Oswald and Stephanie Williams)

Sept. 13 at noon — Duluth mayor (incumbent Emily Larson and Roger Reinert)

Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. — Duluth City Council At Large (incumbent Arik Forsman, Lynn Marie Nephew, Miranda Pacheco, and Jenna Yeakle for two open seats)

Sept. 14 at noon — Duluth City Council District 1 (Wendy Durrwachter and Timothy Meyer) and Duluth City Council District 4 (Tara Swenson)

Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. — Duluth City Council District 5 (incumbent Janet Kennedy and Ginka Tarnowski)

