Our View: Legislating nurse staffing levels threatens care levels

In February 2022, with labor shortages already dragging on, a News Tribune editorial stood up for frontline workers, including nurses, and endorsed legislation to more aggressively recruit and retain employees who daily prove themselves indispensable.

A little over a year later, nursing remains woefully understaffed, and nurses continue to need our support.

But a measure being considered this session by the Minnesota Legislature, rather than urgently focusing on investing in health care education and in convincing high school and college students to pursue medical careers, would instead mandate staffing levels, with the decisions made at a committee level rather than by the health care professionals in our hospitals and clinics who are working directly with patients and have the firsthand knowledge to make the best calls.

“Government-set nurse staffing decisions would undermine the ability of local nursing leaders to make real-time adjustments to provide the best care,” a quartet of hospital leaders in Duluth, from both Essentia Health and St. Luke’s, pointed out in a commentary in the News Tribune on April 7. “Furthermore, the impact on smaller rural hospitals, where workforce challenges are especially pronounced, could be devastating.”

With more than 5,000 nurse openings in Minnesota right now (an already alarming number that’s expected to leap to 43,000 in seven years), meeting nurse-to-patient ratios dictated by St. Paul would be a challenge. Without the staff, hospitals and clinics would be forced to reduce beds and patient capacity instead.

The Minnesota Hospital Association estimates that patient capacity would need to be reduced by 15% if this proposed law is passed this session. That would mean 70,000 Minnesotans a year unable to access the care they need as a result of the poorly named Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.

“How does it work right now? An ambulance comes in or an ambulance is about to come in. The nurse leader, the nurse manager, the charge nurse talks with her or his nurses in real time to say, ‘What can we do to serve our patients?’ We don’t wait for committees,” Dr. Rahul Koranne, a hospitalist and the CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association, said in an interview last week with the News Tribune Editorial Board. “Patient care decisions are made on a minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour basis, not mandated by committees that may meet only a couple of times every couple of months.

“And the other great objection that we have is if … the folks sitting on this committee (do) not agree or do not want to take more patients, it will then go to arbitration,” Dr. Koranne further said. “Patient care is 24/7. We can’t have all this additional administrative overload, which is going to impact … those who we serve, which is our patients.”

The reality is that many hospitals, especially larger ones, already have staffing committees determining the maximum number of patients that can be assigned to nurses and other care strategies. These committees are well represented by nurses whose input is a huge part of the decision-making.

Lawmakers piling on additional regulations now would smack of government and political overreach and would threaten to further distance our trusted health care professionals from Minnesotans in need of their care.

“Creating more committees and bureaucracy, like this bill proposes, wouldn’t solve the health care workforce crisis,” the St. Luke’s and Essentia Health leaders wrote. “Let’s instead strengthen our hospitals statewide by working together.”

And also by investing in recruiting and retaining health care workers and in education programs to bolster their ranks. One possible way is expanding a student-loan-forgiveness program to cover more health care workers. The Minnesota Nurses Association has suggested a $5 million state investment increase this year.

Compromises demand to be found. Effective solutions are needed to effectively address health care’s critical shortage of frontline workers — beyond divisive rhetoric and misleading “patients before profits” lawn signs and picket-line chants that only erode public trust in health care and turn away prospective health care students.

Staffing mandates from the Minnesota Legislature via the so-called Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act negatively threatens the care available in Minnesota hospitals and clinics.