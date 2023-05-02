Our View: Important perspective dampens tax-bill claims

Last week, Duluth’s DFL state representatives, Liz Olson and Alicia Kozlowski, issued similar statements touting their votes for the House Tax Bill. The measure promises to deliver “the largest tax cut in state history with credits, rebates, and other provisions designed to maximize benefits for workers, families, and seniors,” both legislators said, using the same words. “It also addresses years of rising property taxes and underinvestment in local communities.”

Important perspective dampens their proclamations, but let’s share our local legislators’ thoughts first.

“Amidst the backdrop of an economy that does not work for everybody, the lowest-income Minnesotans saw their income shrink during COVID-19 as the highest earners saw their income double,” Kozlowski said. “The (House Tax Bill) makes sure the highest-income earners pay their fair share while targeting relief (for) seniors, renters, families, students, and low-income workers who need it most.”

Kozlowski specifically praised a simplified child and working-family tax credit in the bill that would “cut childhood poverty by a quarter,” “significant boosts” in local government aid and county program aid, Social Security tax exemptions for couples earning less than $100,000 a year, direct rebates of $275 per Minnesotan, $648 million in property tax cuts, a return to renters of $378 million over two years, and an expanded homestead credit refund.

Paying for it all, according to Kozlowski and Olson: “the state’s historic surplus and new revenue from both multinational corporations and the very wealthiest in the state.”

“Minnesotans continue to struggle with rising costs and an economy tilted in favor of large corporations and the wealthiest among us. I’m proud my colleagues and I are seizing this moment to pass a bold tax bill for Minnesotans,” Olson said. ”This legislation will reduce property taxes, invest in local communities, and help young families, seniors, and everyone else thrive in our state.”

But this legislation isn’t the only spending bill passed or poised to be passed by the DFL-controlled Legislature this session, as Beth Kadoun, vice president of tax and fiscal policy for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, pointed out in an interview last week with the News Tribune Opinion page.

“If you look at the cumulative impact on taxpayers of the other bills that are moving through, you’d actually be seeing a net tax increase,” Kadoun said. “The quick tally I did just looking at the paid-leave bill, the transportation bill that they passed, and their housing bill, the tax increases over the next four years would be a net of $4 billion. … If you add all four of those bills, it’s actually a net tax increase of $4 billion.”

Also, that “new revenue from both multinational corporations and the very wealthiest in the state” means that while some can expect a tax break as a result of this session, other Minnesotans will be taxed substantially more. Assuming they don’t bolt for a lower-tax state. A highest-in-30-years 13,000-plus Minnesotans did just that in 2020-’21 alone, according to Census figures, with their top landing spot being Florida, which has no income tax.

Minnesota’s taxes and tax rates, especially on businesses, make the state “an extreme tax outlier,” in Kadoun’s view. A proposal to add a new fifth tier to the individual income tax rate “impacts a lot of businesses … because they pay through the individual income tax. … We’d be the fifth-highest in the nation behind California, Hawaii, New York, and New Jersey. Not where we want to be.” The mean of other states for their top rate is 5%; Minnesota would be 10.85%, according to Kadoun.

Other than eliminating the state tax on Social Security for an estimated 2.5 million Minnesotans, a lot of what’s being sold by lawmakers as “tax cuts” really aren’t, according to John Phelan of St. Paul, an economist at the Center of the American Experiment, a public-policy think tank.

“What these various budgets do is hand a bunch of cash to people and call that a ‘tax cut’,” Phelan said in a statement to the News Tribune Opinion page. “Many of these handouts are targeted at people who, in many cases, haven’t got a tax liability in the first place. The bottom 20% of Minnesota households by income actually take more from the state government in income tax than they pay in. So their taxes aren’t being ‘cut’ in any meaningful way. One thing you want from tax cuts is to increase the reward (for) working and investing so that more working and investing goes on. That means cutting the rates, not leaving those rates in place (or higher) and doling out millions in handouts. That is far more likely to decrease the amount of working and investing that goes on.”

Without taking anything away from the House Tax Bill and all it promises for so many Minnesotans, and without diminishing the work on the bill and on other legislation by Reps. Olson and Kozlowski on behalf of Duluthians, a bigger-picture perspective is clearly critical for all Minnesotans to more fully understand what’s happening in St. Paul and how it will impact all of us back home. All context must be taken into consideration.

