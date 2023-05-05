Our View / Help wanted: Quality candidates for Duluth

Desperately needed: good, strong candidates with excellent skills, willing to give back to their community. We're talking true leaders, men and women of intellect and passion and common sense, men and women brave enough to stick their necks out there, to take their turns as public servants, to share their skills and knowledge and pride in where they live.

The good of the community, and our shared future, depends on our best representatives stepping up in the name of service.

In Duluth right now, candidates are needed to run for mayor and open seats on both the City Council and School Board, those local offices that have the biggest impacts on our lives, where we live, and whether we thrive.

A two-week candidate filing period opens in less than two weeks, on May 16. The primary election is Aug. 8, with early voting for the primary in-person or by mail from June 23 through Aug. 7. The general election is Nov. 7. Early voting for the general election begins on Sept. 22.

For Duluth mayor, former state Sen. Roger Reinert has declared his intent to run against incumbent Emily Larson.

Two at-large City Council seats, representing all of Duluth, are on the ballot, with incumbents Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs already announcing they aren’t running. At least five candidates have stated publicly their intent to seek an at-large seat.

There are also City Council races in Districts 1, 3, 4, and 5.

In District 1, in northern and far-eastern Duluth, including the Lakeside-Lester Park, Woodland, and Hunters Park neighborhoods, two-term incumbent Gary Anderson has said he won’t seek reelection.

In District 3, which is in central Duluth, including East Hillside, downtown, and Park Point, the incumbent is running again.

In District 4, in near-western Duluth, including the Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights, and Duluth Heights neighborhoods, incumbent Hannah Alstead, appointed to the nine-member council in July after the death of Councilor Renee Van Nett, has also said she isn’t seeking to return to the seat; at least one candidate has publicly declared an intent to run.

And in District 5, which covers much of western Duluth, from about Denfeld to the Fond du Lac neighborhood, the incumbent is running again, against at least one declared challenger so far.

City Council candidates can file with the city clerk on the third floor of City Hall and must either pay a $20 filing fee or present a petition. They have until May 30.

Additionally, there are three Duluth School Board races this year, one at-large, representing the entire district; one to represent the city’s easterly neighborhoods of District 2, including Woodland; and the third to represent central Duluth’s District 3. At least one incumbent and one candidate thus far have publicly announced School Board runs.

School Board candidates can file at school district offices at 4316 Rice Lake Road, Suite 108. The filing fee is $2 or a petition in lieu of the fee.

Quality candidates are needed in these local races, just as they are in every election. Is the incumbent still the best choice? Voters can be left to decide, but first voters need options. The all-important opportunity to pick is denied when quality people remain on the sidelines or in the background.

No candidate or incumbent should run unopposed, either. Challengers with credentials and skill sets, even if they fall short, force airings during campaigns of the philosophies and strategies that can successfully address our community's most-pressing needs. Without legitimate competition, voters are denied the information they deserve before casting their ballots.

If you have the credentials and the willingness to give back, your community needs you — now as much as ever. The clock starts ticking on May 16 to put your name in and get involved. Not for any special interest or political party and not for fame or fortune. Rather, running, especially for local office, is a pledge to do what you can for the place you call home. It's a way to ensure our shared future.

THINKING OF RUNNING? Here's some advice

'Have a clear vision'

“There’s always a place for you to learn, whether it be from constituents or past and present councilors. …

“Just recognize that you’re the leader today, for that time, and that there are other leaders that are going to come up after you. This is not a position that I’m going to hold forever, and (I know) that this is a time that I’m bringing forward policies and am able to be effective in my community. … That’s really important, (knowing) when it’s your time to step up and when it’s your time to step back.

“One of the most important things I have to learn, we all need to learn, is making sure you have a vision. It’s not enough to run against somebody because you don't like what they said. … If you’re not leading with an agenda, you’re not going to capture the community. You may get endorsements, because that’s a small set of people. But the larger community has to buy in. … Have a clear vision, a clear vision of who you are, and tell that story in connection with how it’s going to build our community. …

“I don't do this alone. Growing up, with all the adversity and even some of the trouble that I got into, I recognized that I have this voice that people would listen to. … I’ve served with Americorps. I’ve served my community. I’ve served in my church. My family has served in the service. My son was in Afghanistan just recently. … But there’s a bigger calling of making sure that my voice is at the table, because we don’t see voices like mine, African heritage, at the table. Being the change that I want and having a vision with that is important.”

— Duluth City Councilor Janet Kennedy, at a public forum Tuesday in Canal Park hosted and moderated by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the News Tribune

Duluth City Councilor Janet Kennedy

'Get involved rather than sit and complain'

“I decided to get into Duluth politics because the topic of the day back at that point in time was the further development of Spirit Mountain, and there were some very heated discussions. I felt that rather than sit and complain and whine and moan about the process, I’d rather be part of it. …

“It was the best experience I ever had and the most exhausting, both running the campaign and being on City Council. But it was a fantastic learning experience. … I still get people that call me and want to complain or bitch and whine about something. The first question I ask them is, ‘What are you doing to (participate) in the process? Did you (at least) vote? …

“(Serving in elected office) shows a commitment to actually be part of the process, to help continue the momentum for the city of Duluth. If you do run and are successful at winning, you will have to work with people that have divergent political opinions, and you do that with sugars, not bitters. It goes down a lot better.

“I cherish the friendships and the associations I have with my former councilors. I still respect them, probably more today than I did then. I still keep in touch with them. Certainly, (it was) a fantastic, great experience, and I would encourage you all to further your passion and do get involved.”

— Former Duluth City Councilor Todd Fedora (2007-’11), at a public forum Tuesday in Canal Park hosted and moderated by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the News Tribune

Former Duluth City Councilor Todd Fedora

'Always stop and take that call'

“The last couple of years, as hard as it’s been, … I would do again, because I learned so much. I’ve gotten a chance to work with so many interesting people. I’ve gotten to know so many people in the city. … You have a ton of relationships from this, this whole experience. … If you even have an inkling that you want to do it, I say throw your name in the hat and do it, because it’s exciting, you learn so much from the process, and you will never regret it. …

“Councilors can really make an impact. And so what better place for me to be than in the city I love and in the distinct I love and being able to learn and make an impact here. …

“(One of) the most important things we do is we dictate how much money the city has to spend, that’s in the levy. That’s our No. 1. If you’re thinking power, that’s really the only power we have. … The council doesn’t really manage how the money is spent; we just set how much can be spent. … And the city has the ability to tax people. That’s a huge responsibility for us, to make sure that we’re not overtaxing but we have enough money to run the city. So there’s all these things that we need to be thinking about.

“But it doesn’t stop there. We get calls from constituents all the time, because the second-most-important thing we do is we represent the citizens of our district. … That means always picking up the phone and taking a call. … For that person, that's the most important problem in front of them. I may have a huge budgetary situation I’m looking at, but I need to always stop and take that call, because that’s the most important thing for that person.”

— Duluth City Councilor Roz Randorf, at a public forum Tuesday in Canal Park hosted and moderated by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the News Tribune

Duluth City Councilor Roz Randorf