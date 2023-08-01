Our View: Get out for 'Night Out,' our annual stand against crime

It's back, the one night a year set aside to turn on porch lights and to go out to get to know our neighbors so we can better watch out for each other, so we can build community, and so we can send a clear message: We won't stand for criminal activity and unlawful behavior. Not in our neighborhoods. Not in our cities, townships, or anywhere. Not anymore.

National Night Out — or Neighborhood Night Out, as it's often called — returns today, Aug. 1, with its usual slate of block-off-a-street or open-up-a-backyard community parties, ice-cream socials, cookouts, and neighborhood bike parades. Some simple, some huge, they're planned from Duluth's far-western neighborhoods to the North Shore out east and all across the Northland.

Gary and Sandy Winklesky at 3216 Wellington St. in Lincoln Park are hosting what's believed to be Duluth's longest-running get-together. Their 47th annual neighborhood picnic is “an open invite” to anyone who wants to come and a “wonderful gathering of friends and neighbors,” as they wrote at the Duluth Police-sponsored sign-up page online .

The doctors at Piedmont Dental, 2860 Piedmont Ave., may be hosting and paying for the largest gathering in Duluth this year. They’ve ordered enough food from Famous Dave’s for 500 people, they wrote.

Not to be outdone, “the giant inflatable slide is … back” at 436 N 79th Ave West, at a gathering co-hosted by Norton Park United Methodist Church and the Norton Park Community Club.

In all, at least 65 grass-roots events were listed as of late last week.

Once again, Duluth police officers, elected officials, and those hoping to get elected this fall — we are only one week from the primary, ya know, with a mayoral, School Board, and City Council races all on the ballot in Duluth — are expected to be front and center at many National Night Out gatherings.

Outside of Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and White Township are hosting a party with brats, hot dogs, dessert, the magic of Amazing Charles, other child-friendly activities, prizes, and a free health fair. It’s from 4:30-8 p.m. at the Loon Lake Community Center, 3816 Highway 100, in Aurora. On hand will be St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies with squad cars to tour; a K-9 team providing a demonstration; St. Louis County 911 dispatchers; members of the county rescue squad; a Life Link III helicopter landing; and members from numerous local EMS, fire, and other departments and agencies.

The get-togethers are nationwide, too, all with this goal: "It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," as the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch, which founded the annual first-Tuesday-in-August event in 1984, states at its site, natw.org . "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

In the name of improving safety and better relations, the event does more than that, according to former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson of Texas. She's quoted at the site saying, "National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities. ... The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings."

Around the U.S., an estimated 17,000 communities and 38 million people are expected to participate this year, the National Association of Town Watch reports. That includes 251 cities in Minnesota and 160 in Wisconsin.

By standing together — on National Night Out and every day — we all can build a safer and more trusting Duluth, Northland, and nation.

That's worth getting out for.

