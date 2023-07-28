Our View: Four stand out for City Council At Large

While eligible Duluth voters in the Tuesday, Aug. 8 primary will be limited to coloring in just two eggs for two open At Large City Council seats, four candidates from the crowded field of eight will actually advance to Election Day on Nov. 7. Who those four should be became clear during one-on-one interviews this summer and after other research and considerations of the News Tribune Editorial Board.

In alphabetical order, those four, we feel, should be Ashlie Castaldo, Arik Forsman, Lynn Marie Nephew, and Miranda Pacheco.

Ashlie Castaldo is a digital marketing director, mom, member of the city’s Racial Bias Audit, and vice chair for the city’s Commission on Disabilities, among other ways she’s active and involved in her hometown. Making her second run at office, she would be Duluth’s first Hispanic city councilor and first city councilor with autism.

Ashlie Castaldo

“I love the city so much. It has invested in me. I want to invest back in it the best way I can with the skills and talents that I have and the qualifications and the way I feel I can best help the city move forward,” she told the Editorial Board.

Castaldo promises to be a watchdog for property taxes and core city services like snow removal and fixing the streets. She also listed child care and economic development among her priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re really going to have to go out there and be proactive about bringing industry into our town,” she said. “We can’t keep resting on individuals to bear the burden of property taxes. We have to look at exactly how we’re going to use commercial properties, commercial business, to help expand that load and increase our living wage and our property tax value.”

Arik Forsman, the lone incumbent in the race, has been on the council for five years and has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. He played key roles in recent years in increasing more-affordable child care options in Duluth; wooing back Costco when it looked like the retailer wouldn’t build here after all; increasing police pay after it was learned the Duluth department offered the lowest wages in the state; increasing the training budget for firefighters; and creating a task force for Spirit Mountain, which has now enjoyed two straight years of profitability.

Arik Forsman

“I’m not somebody who’s ever shied away from jumping into the hot-button topic that is messy and potentially even has had many years of challenges,” Forsman said. “I think I’ve used my influence on the things that matter.”

Forsman’s priorities remain public safety, fixing streets and providing other core services, and then “everything else,” he said. “There are a lot of important things in that (‘everything else’), but we’ve got to take care of those first two or else we don’t really have much to work from.”

Forsman’s day job in economic development for Minnesota Power benefits and directly informs his service on the City Council. He has served on more than 15 boards, commissions, and task forces — to give back and to contribute to his community, he has said.

Lynn Marie Nephew has owned a real estate business for the last 20 years and has served on the boards of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 Roof Community Housing, Neighborhood Housing Services, Northern Community Land Trust, Common Ground Construction, and Housing for Inmates. She also was on the Mayor’s Housing Task Force.

Lynn Marie Nephew

Not surprisingly, “I’m running on a housing agenda,” she said, “and I think those things kind of give me some pretty good qualifications. I’d say I've been creating housing units or working in housing for all people in Duluth at all income levels and all different varieties for many years. Housing is one of those issues that right now is stifling everything else. From economic development, you don’t have places for employees to live, to increasing our tax base. …

“With the housing challenges right now in Duluth and looking at the makeup of the council and the other candidates, I realize we need a strong voice for housing,” she said — a “big voice … that actually understands the inner workings of how housing can affect everything and how it can be done and how it can be built and the things the city is doing well and the things the city is not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miranda Pacheco came to Duluth in 2015 to receive treatment for a drug addiction. She’s now sober, has rebuilt her credit score, has satisfied her sentence for a felony drug conviction — and is an alcohol and drug counselor at that same treatment center where she went to get healthy. With an associate's degree already earned from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, she’s also studying social work at the College of St. Scholastica. And she’s no longer homeless; she and her two teenage daughters live in a West Duluth home she bought in 2021.

Miranda Pacheco

“I have a lived experience,” she said. “I spent many years not really having a voice. Now that I am finally at this point in my life, I want to use my voice to give back.”

As a city councilor, her focus, she said, would include fixing streets, raising the minimum wage, and removing unsafe lead pipes that lead to many Duluthians’ homes.

“How do I help and connect to all Duluthians? That’s what I’m asking myself and that's what I am trying to find out,” said Pacheco, a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “I see myself as an advocate (and) as a voice for all people in Duluth.”

Also on the ballot for Duluth City Council At Large are Asher Estrin-Haire, who declined to meet with the Editorial Board; Shawn A. Savela, who has a master's degree in computer science; retired telecommunications service delivery coordinator Therese Wisocki; and Jenna Yeakle, whose career of community service, organizing, and advocacy has been in the nonprofit sector.