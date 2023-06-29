Our View: First rule for the Fourth: be safe

As much fun and as exhilarating as the pops and flashes of fireworks can be — and as safe as we Minnesotans have been about using them while celebrating our independence — we can heed this well-timed annual advice from the Minnesota Medical Association:

"The safest route to take to celebrate the country’s independence is to leave the fireworks to the experts," MMA President Dr. Will Nicholson said in a statement June 22 to media outlets, including to the News Tribune Opinion page. "Every summer, we see way too many kids and adults end up in the emergency department because of fireworks."

An estimated 11,500 fireworks-related injuries were treated in emergency departments in 2021, according to the latest statistics available from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Nine people died of these injuries. Nearly 32% of the injuries were burns, the commission said. Firecrackers harmed 1,500 people, and 1,100 were hurt by sparklers.

Most often injured were hands and fingers (an estimated 31% of the time); head, face, and ears (an estimated 21%); and eyes (an estimated 14%). All are body parts most of us are interested in keeping.

In the name of safety, and in response to spiking citizen complaints, the Duluth fire and police departments offer annual reminders that "fireworks that shoot in the air are illegal in Minnesota," as the police posted on social media last year, the word "illegal" bolded.

"Duluth City Ordinance states that people shall not engage in conduct that disturbs the neighborhood at any time of the day," the police post further read. "DPD will be patrolling and if found in violation of City Ordinance and State Statutes, you may be cited."

In defense of citing reveling wrongdoers and holding them accountable, a Duluth deputy police chief said ahead of Independence Day 2021: "A commitment to issuing citations will not only restore neighborhood peace, but it also will help to free up resources that can be better served elsewhere. … It's important to remember those in our community who are sensitive to these types of loud disturbances. ... Loud bangs can invoke PTSD episodes and be harmful. Loud noises can also negatively impact infants and young children in addition to pets. We want people to have fun, but we also ask that they be respectful."

Violating a Duluth city ordinance against disturbing your neighborhood could land you a $1,000 fine or up to 90 days in jail, a News Tribune editorial two years ago pointed out.

Beyond safety and peace, every year, approximately 18,500 fires are started accidentally by fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association. We're talking wildfires, of course, but the blazes also include house fires and vehicle fires.

If you're using fireworks, for safety, be sure to have a clear area and a hose or bucket of water nearby. Also, don't ever stand over a firework when lighting it, never point or throw fireworks at others, and don't check too quickly or too closely to see why a firecracker or bottle rocket didn't go off, experts advise.

Even a piece of pyrotechnics as seemingly placid as a sparkler — so often just "handed off to children without a second thought," as Forum News Service stated in 2020 — can burn at a skin-scorching 2,000 or so degrees. That's almost hot enough to melt glass.

With care and caution, personal fireworks can be used safely. Minnesotans prove that. The Gopher State in 2019 ranked sixth-safest for Independence Day by the everything-safety folks at A Secure Life, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wisconsin finished 18th in a ranking that also considered wildfires and holiday-related traffic accidents.

Beyond being careful around fireworks this Fourth of July, use sunscreen, stay hydrated, and keep a close eye on the grill and those around it to help ensure a safe holiday.

If you drink, do so responsibly. That includes on the water, where Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and law-enforcement agencies statewide step up enforcement on drunken boating every Fourth. This has included participation in the national campaign, "Operation Dry Water" and its increased lake patrols. "Boating while intoxicated" is a crime, and it's dangerous.

If you're traveling, don't drink at all, of course, and watch out for and be patient with road work. Speeding in a work zone can result in a $300 fine, the Minnesota Department of Transportation annually reminds motorists. And there are plenty of work zones this construction season. More than 100 projects on state roads and highways across Minnesota include at least 18 up north here. There’s roadwork in Saginaw, Gary-New Duluth, Carlton County, Biwabik, and elsewhere.

If you do fire off personal fireworks, do so with the utmost care and caution. All your body parts depend on it. Even super-safe Minnesotans can benefit from the annual reminder from our state's medical association.

And we can all let this be our first rule for the Fourth: Be safe.