Our View: Finding, affording child care in Minnesota getting tougher

Every single workday in Duluth and across Minnesota, thousands of families struggle with what to do about child care — with an estimated 44,000 Minnesota parents missing work or even quitting their jobs when they can’t find better options, according to new numbers released last week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and its annual Kids Count Data Book report.

While Minnesota ranks fifth on the list of best states for kids, it dropped to 18th this year in education. Also, “Minnesota’s lack of affordable and accessible child care shortchanges children, contributing to educational opportunity gaps and declining overall school success,” the foundation warned in announcing its 2023 report.

In Duluth, more than 1,200 families — among more than 4,400 in Northeastern Minnesota — are struggling daily with child care, the St. Paul-based Greater Minnesota Partnership estimated in 2021 after crunching local numbers and continuing to monitor what’s becoming both domestic and workforce crises.

"Those families are all figuring it out somehow — unfortunately," the partnership’s Scott McMahon said in an interview at the time with News Tribune Editorial Board members. "They're building their work schedules around, you know, Dad works here, Mom works here, so somebody is always home. They've got Grandma and Grandpa taking the kids one day, two days, a neighbor taking the kids one day, two days."

The new numbers, like the old, highlight a challenge not only for families but for the employers of those moms and dads and the businesses and industries they run. It's a problem taking its toll on Minnesota's economy. As the mantra goes, child care is the business that allows other businesses to be in business.

Making the struggle even more desperate, in the 20 years following 2000, nonmetro Minnesota has lost more than 20,000 child care slots, the Greater Minnesota Partnership estimated.

That’s no doubt due in large part to median wages in the child care sector being lower than 98% of other sectors, just $14 per hour in Minnesota, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation. At those wages, child care providers are unable to attract and retain workers, and it’s impossible for the workers to support their families.

The lack of supply and the heavy demand are steadily driving up the cost of child care.

“Even if Minnesota parents can find an opening at (a child care facility) near their home, they often can’t pay for it,” the foundation stated. “The average annual cost of center-based child care for one Minnesota toddler was $14,607 — almost 12% of a married couple’s median income and more than one-third (38%) of a single parent’s income. The shortcomings of the child care system disproportionately affect the financial well-being of women, single parents, parents in poverty, families of color, and immigrant families.”

How important is quality child care? “(It) sets the stage for the rest of a child’s life,” Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota State Director Alisha Porter said in a statement last week. “Minnesota’s opportunity gaps in education, health, and economics start with unequal access to child care and early education. Innovative solutions are being generated in our communities, and they need to be resourced.”

Whether they’re being resourced adequately or not is a matter of ongoing scrutiny and debate. Encouragingly, the problem isn’t being ignored.

In April, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to expand access to child care, lower its costs, and raise wages for child care providers.

The Minnesota Legislature followed this past session in St. Paul by approving $252 million for early-learning scholarships (enough for some 25,000 children), increasing Head Start funding by $20 million, establishing $5 million in grants to train new early childhood educators, expanding assessments of children starting kindergarten, and funding the state rating system for child care centers and preschools. A $359 million allocation will additionally, among other things, bolster the recruiting of early educators for child care and early learning programs and make child care more affordable by capping families’ child care costs at 7% of their income. Lawmakers also created a new state agency devoted specifically to children’s, youth, and family matters.

In addition, chambers of commerce, local governments, private economic development agencies like Duluth's APEX, nonprofits like the Northland Foundation, and others all have been rallying together to address Duluth's, Northeastern Minnesota's, and the state's child care shortcomings. They’ve all been working on this for at least several years now.

"This issue cuts across all of the different special interests and philosophies," Northland Foundation President Tony Sertich told the Editorial Board in 2021. "It's not just a greater Minnesota issue or a metro issue. It's not an R (Republican) issue or a D (Democratic Party) issue. It's happening everywhere."

Collaborative and wide-ranging solutions — so that every single morning doesn't have to be a struggle for working Minnesota families — can continue to come from everywhere, too. So that the numbers in next year’s Kids Count Data Book report aren’t stark and discouraging, so that we can finally begin celebrating some progress.

DNT