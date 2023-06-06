Our View: Ensure Minnesota businesses grow in Minnesota

In the days immediately following the close of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, APEX President and CEO Rachel Johnson joined local lawmakers, Duluth community leaders, and others on a visit to the foundry in Gary-New Duluth.

It was the sort of gathering that encourages those all-important conversations and collaborations between decision-makers in government and the businesses and industries creating the jobs driving our local economies, the head of Duluth’s premiere private economic development engine said in an interview afterward with the News Tribune Opinion page.

“We recognize that we’ve got to work together in partnerships to make things happen in our state,” Johnson said last week. “I’m seeing more of that. That’s exciting, I want to foster and convene and suggest that we do that with other companies in the region because I think that’s really effective.”

Actively engaging Minnesota businesses in this way, to better understand what they need to grow, invest, and expand in our state — rather than outside of Minnesota — is one of the major findings of a new study released last week by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s now-20-year-old Grow Minnesota program.

The study is an invaluable snapshot of Minnesota’s economic climate. Its findings this year seem especially pertinent, with 85% of Minnesota businesses planning to expand, and with a troubling nearly one-third of them planning to do so outside the state, according to the study.

Titled simply, “2023 State of Business Retention and Expansion in Minnesota,” the study is filled with good news-bad news contrasts, each of them demanding fresh eyes on Minnesota’s tax rates, burdensome regulations, overly complicated and lengthy permitting, and other factors affecting our businesses’ decisions.

As an example of the contrasts, business-expansion projects have increased in Minnesota during our economic rebound from COVID-19, the study reported, but Minnesota also consistently ranks near the bottom of Midwestern states (10th of 12) for such projects.

Another: Minnesota’s largest expansion announcements in 2022 included two $1 billion data centers in Chaska and Becker, but Minnesota also saw at least three expansions go elsewhere due to regulatory barriers, including Talon Metals’ decision to build a battery materials processing plant not near where it's planning to mine those materials in Aitkin County but in North Dakota, where getting permits promises to be less contentious. The three lost expansions cost Minnesota 350 potential jobs and $1.2 billion in lost capital, said the study.

“We are seeing both positives and negatives, as it relates to business retention and expansion,” Sean O’Neil, director of economic development and research for the Minnesota Chamber, told the Opinion page. “Minnesota has some real strengths to draw on because we have a strong existing stock of existing businesses and a really high-quality workforce.”

This is another good news-bad news, however.

“There were also some things (passed by the Minnesota Legislature this year) that added to the complexity of doing business here,” O’Neil, an author of the study, added. “Long-term operating costs driven by our tax rates and the complexity of operating or expanding a business here, you know, is a real headwind that we have to face. And I don't think that we did much to address that (this session). So we want to keep that message up and think about, ‘how do we really sustain our economy over the long term and clear some of the hurdles for companies to invest here’.”

Thus the need for more meetings like the one at the foundry in Gary-New Duluth. That sort of ongoing and regular communication can lead to clarity regarding what businesses need to succeed and what they must do to ensure responsible operations. Then, when it’s time to expand, they hopefully more often do so in Minnesota.

That’s not always happening right now. Minnesota-based companies are actually expanding in other states at a higher rate than out-of-state companies are expanding here. According to the study, since 2020, Minnesota has had a net investment deficit of 54 projects, 2,500 jobs, and $6.6 billion in capital expenditures. That’s a lot of economic growth and activity going to Florida, Indiana, Colorado, Texas, and elsewhere — and not happening in the Gopher State. Those four other states alone received $4.6 billion in capital investments from Minnesota companies from 2020 to 2022.

Minnesota is losing out to its neighbors, too, the study reports. So far this decade, Minnesota-based companies have invested $562 million more in neighboring states than companies from those states have invested in Minnesota projects.

Clearly, Minnesota’s business-unfriendly taxes, lengthy and cumbersome permitting, oft-onerous requirements and mandates, and more are sending a message we don’t want to be sending to businesses and industries considering investing or expanding.

“That’s absolutely a concern,” Johnson said. “That’s where I think we have this opportunity to invite conversations with our policymakers, to help them understand … how policy decisions affect corporate decision-making, because I think there’s a disconnect and maybe just a knowledge and experience gap with (some of) our policymakers.”

Clearly, those conversations need to be stepped up — before Minnesota loses another Talon.