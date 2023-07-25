Our View/Endorsement: Advance Swenson, Witherspoon for City Council seat

For Tara Swenson, it was when schools were canceled multiple times this last winter because the roads weren’t plowed quickly enough.

For Salaam Witherspoon, it’s the chance to validate the concerns her neighbors have, to learn and grow with them, and to serve those who need help the most.

The two may have decided to run for Duluth City Council to represent District 4 — which includes Duluth Heights, Piedmont Heights, Lincoln Park, and a bit of West Duluth — for different reasons, but they emerged in interviews and research by the News Tribune Editorial Board this summer as the district’s best choices, from a field of five, to be advanced from the primary election on Aug. 8 to a showdown on Election Day, Nov. 7.

Witherspoon is a Duluth native, single mother, and organizer and community outreach specialist who has been contracted largely by nonprofits to help those disenfranchised, ensuring that they and their needs aren’t overlooked. She sees a must in Duluth for more mental health resources, which would help address homelessness, public-safety, and other concerns.

Salaam Witherspoon

“Having those supports, having those systems in place to help people be more sustainable is needed first,” she said. “It’s more than just addressing homelessness. You can house someone all you want, but how are they going to sustain their housing? They often don’t have the skills.”

If elected, Witherspoon promises “more partnerships, more streamlining, more pathways created, a big improvement on mental health, (and) a big improvement on hopefully seeing more resource centers that address crises.” She wants district residents to feel “like their concerns are validated, like they matter, that their voices matter, (and) not just being Black, not just being a person of color.” She promised to also do all she can to provide “more care for our disabled folks and vulnerable adults. I’m really big on elder care.”

On issues like potholes and taxes, Witherspoon recognizes she doesn’t yet have all the answers. But, “I’m open to learning options. I’m open to researching what’s out there,” she said. “I’m open to walking through doors with people. I’m open to walking alongside people. And what I don’t know, I will learn with you all. I will learn with the community.”

Swenson is the mother of two young children who has worked in human resources and operations in retail, engineering, health care, and insurance.

Tara Swenson

“I think that Duluth needs some more moderate voices,” she said. “I live here, I work here, I have kids, I want to stay here, and I have made Duluth my home. I hope Duluth sees my ability to connect, listen, and then just hold people accountable as we head forward.”

In addition to ensuring basic city services like prompt snowplowing, priorities for Swenson, she said, include public safety, fixing the streets, making parks and community centers the hearts of their neighborhoods that they once were, and more transparency and information about how city taxpayers’ dollars are spent and how that money can and cannot be spent.

Regarding public safety, Swenson said police and fire are underfunded in Duluth and underequipped, including the lack of an armored vehicle in the city.

“I am a runner, and I no longer enjoy or feel safe running alone in Duluth, and I think that's probably changed in the last four to five years,” ever since she was followed by a van while walking, she said. “I want to make sure that we as Duluthians can also enjoy Duluth just like all the visitors who come here. … It feels like the locals are starting to get a little bit frustrated with things that are going on.”

Other District 4 candidates this election include former City Councilor Howie Hanson, cable-TV installer Nathaniel Rankin, and Bruce Firmin Woodman. Those three can be thanked for their candidacies, for stepping forward to participate, and for all they've done to encourage community conversations about our shared concerns.

But Swenson and Witherspoon have the most to offer voters and can be advanced by voters to Election Day in the race to replace Hannah Alstead, who decided not to run for the seat after being appointed a year ago following the death of Councilor Renee Van Nett.