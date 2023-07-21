Our View/Endorsement: Advance Martell, Moses for Duluth School Board

There are few in the Duluth school district as well-versed on district finances and its challenges and decisions, both the right ones and the wrong ones, as longtime citizen watchdog Loren Martell. And there are few district dads as involved in his kids’ schools as Matthew Moses, whose technology background also gives him skills to effectively absorb and understand information and data in order to make the best decisions.

In the Aug. 8 primary election, voters in central Duluth’s District 3 can advance Martell and Moses to Election Day on Nov. 7. In interviews conducted by the News Tribune Editorial Board this summer, the two emerged from a field of four as the best informed on district issues, with the best ideas for ensuring the future of our public schools. They seem the most ready to effectively serve.

Moses is a consultant for IBM. His day job is bridging the gap between business and information technology to deliver data-driven solutions. He also teaches a course in data management at the College of St. Scholastica and runs a professional photography business, including photographing youth sports. His children attend Piedmont Elementary and Lincoln Park Middle School, where his volunteer work has included helping students read. He’s a regular chaperone of class field trips and is active with the Piedmont Elementary PTA.

Matthew Moses

“Voting for me, you know you have a Duluth parent who’s got a vested interest in their kids succeeding and the schools succeeding. You’ll have a voice on the board who you can talk to who‘s also a parent and understands things from the parents’ side,” Moses said. “I’m going to be an advocate for teachers and staff to make sure they have the resources they need. I know that (with) the unions, I won’t be able to support everything they want all the time, because we have the dual-edge job of being a fiscal steward as well of taxpayers’ dollars. We have to find balance. Everyone won’t get everything they want, but we need to work together to make things better.”

Martell is a semi-retired owner of a Duluth-based water systems service business who is making his seventh run for School Board.

Loren Martell

“I definitely want to look at the money that's coming in, the new money and how we’re spending it. And I would like to focus on early grades, if possible, to see the latitude we have to use that money there. That's where you get the best value for your dollar in terms of closing the achievement gap and making academic progress,” Martell said. “I’ve been around a long time and can add something to the debate.”

The Duluth Public Schools can win back students and better serve their education by focusing more on language immersion and teaching vocational technical skills, Martell said. As a School Board member, he’d push to hire a professional grant writer, a position the district once had, to “do everything we can to find every penny so it isn’t all coming from the taxpayers. …

“The public is just somewhat sometimes overlooked by the current board. They have kind of a blind spot with the public in general,” he said. “I know what it’s like to be a regular schmoe in this town trying to look in from the outside. The board needs to be watching out for us, too.”

Both Martell and Moses see the need for better transparency from the district and School Board, to invest more in western-Duluth schools to help narrow Duluth’s east-west opportunity and student-achievement gaps, to continue to be responsible with district finances, and to identify students who are struggling so they can be given the resources they need after distance learning and the pandemic left so many kids behind.

“I’m a parent who wants to see success in the schools. I have a vested interest,” Moses said. “There’s no one with my kind of background, from a technology background (on the current board). I think that's critical coming out of the pandemic.”

“I’ve been watching (this district) for a very long time,” Martell said. “I have no illusions about what I’m walking into here. It isn’t a cakewalk. It isn’t like winning a free ticket to paradise. It’s a tough job, it really is. It’s kind of a thankless job.”

But an important one. And in District 3, in central Duluth, an Election Day showdown between Martell and Moses would well serve both voters and the district.