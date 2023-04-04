Our View: Embrace new name for stadium at Denfeld

Back before the Duluth school district misled the public by repeatedly insisting it wasn’t building a new stadium at Duluth East, only to build a new stadium at Duluth East, the name of the stadium across town at Duluth Denfeld made perfect sense.

Since 1930, the stadium alongside Denfeld High School has been known as Public Schools Stadium since it hosted football games, soccer matches, track meets and more for all of Duluth’s high schools and others, in particular Denfeld, East, Central, and Morgan Park high schools. For decades, it was home to all of Duluth high school athletics and other events.

Now, though, with East having its own stadium and with Central and Morgan Park both long closed, “Public Schools Stadium” no longer fits.

A group of longtime educators, a noted historian, a School Board member, students, and others agreed and since 2019 has been working on a new name for the stadium in West Duluth.

A formal proposal from the Public School Stadium Re-Naming Committee was made just last month and is now being considered by the school district. The proposal is a good one, thoroughly and well-considered and a deserving honor and tribute to a pair of Duluth legends.

The proposed new name for the stadium is one all of Duluth can be proud of and embrace.

The committee proposes changing the generic and now-outdated and nonsensical “Public Schools Stadium” to “Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field.”

Walt Hunting is the namesake of the Duluth Denfeld “Hunters.” Considered one of the greatest high school football coaches in the U.S. from 1927 to 1955, he racked up 14 city titles and five state championships. He had six undefeated teams en route to a winning percentage of 70%. He also coached basketball and golf. He served in World War I and was inducted into the Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame in 2020.

“It isn’t championships won that made Walt Hunting great,” read a 1952 Silver Anniversary Tribute. “Nobody could be associated with him and not be better for it.”

Marv Heikkinen tied Hunting for all-time wins while head football coach at Denfeld from 1971 to 1983. His Hunters went to two northern Minnesota championship games in 1974 and 1975 and to the state tournament in 1979 and 1982. He also coached track and field and advised the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was a Greg Irons Award winner in 1992. In the classroom, he taught social studies from 1964 to 1996, creating curriculum that’s still used. He was a finalist for Terrific Teacher of the Year in 1991.

“Marv is admired most for his intelligence and kindness,” the Hunter Hall of Fame stated .

The committee’s proposal to honor Hunting and Heikkinen opens a public call for other possible new names for the stadium. Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 10.

But good luck coming up with a better or more appropriate name than the one proposed by the Public School Stadium Re-Naming Committee. Its members are Denfeld Principal Tom Tusken, a 28-year public-schools educator; Denfeld Activities Director Tom Pearson, a 31-year public-schools educator; Denfeld Alumni Association founder and Denfeld historian Joe Vukelich, a 31-year public-schools educator; School Board member Alanna Oswald, a 20-plus-year volunteer advocate for West Duluth and for equity; former Denfeld coach, past PTA president, and Hockey Day Minnesota leader Tim Doyle, an 18-year volunteer in western Duluth; and the Denfeld “GOLDS” Diverse Student Leadership Group.

The committee’s proposal was made following “a complex process to meet all requirements,” as the Duluth school district stated last week. That process, clearly defined in district policy, included, over four years, multiple committee meetings with community stakeholders and formal presentations to district administrators and Business Services and at a School Board committee of the whole meeting.

“An essential component of honoring these distinguished Hunters (Hunting and Heikkinen) is also to recognize the significant achievements of so many other legends who have contributed to the Heritage of the historic Public School Stadium,” the Duluth Public Schools said in a statement posted last week to social media. “The Re-Naming Committee has thoughtfully connected with Duluth Central Alumni Leadership and Morgan Park Alumni Leadership soliciting their ownership to design Recognition Pillars representing their school’s foundational impact on the history of these grounds. There is a plan in place to honor teams, athletes and accomplishments from the many other sports of significance as well.”

That can start with a new name for the now-inaccurately identified Public Schools Stadium at Denfeld High School.