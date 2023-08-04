Our View: Duluth voters can keep polling places hopping Tuesday

Getting anyone out to vote in off, odd-numbered years — without the draw of a governor’s race, presidential battle, or some other high-profile tilt — is tough enough. Engaging voter turnout in those same years for a primary held in the height of a glorious Minnesota summer: oy!

But Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon sees reasons for optimism that polling places in Duluth could be hopping Tuesday — well, a bit more than normal at least — for a primary to narrow fields for races for Duluth School Board, Duluth City Council, and mayor and to finalize and set the Nov. 7 Election Day ballots.

For one thing, for the first time in perhaps a decade and a half, the Duluth mayor’s race is shaping up to be truly competitive, with former state Sen. Roger Reinert among four candidates challenging two-term incumbent Mayor Emily Larson. The other challengers are Julie Mead, Jesse Peterson, and David Schieve.

“If people perceive a race as competitive, that’s one driver,” Simon said in an exclusive interview last week with the News Tribune Opinion page. “People pay attention then ... (with) more and more perceiving that voting matters and is worthy of their time.”

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon

Also, more than 55,000 Minnesota felons will be eligible to vote again Tuesday after a change in state law no longer requires them to wait out their probation, supervised release, or other provisions of parole before being eligible to cast ballots. They just can’t be locked up anymore, lawmakers determined this year.

In addition, Simon said, “We’re seeing voter engagement actually make a rebound over the last few years, nationally and in Minnesota. In 2020, for example, despite COVID, not only was Minnesota No. 1 in the country in voting, which we often are, but we actually set a personal best: It was the highest voter turnout in Minnesota since 1956. In 2022, it was also pretty high. And maybe that’s because of the political intensity of our times. I’m speculating, of course, but people are leaning into voting in a way you might not expect.”

A post-pandemic re-engagement of involvement can be seen in the popularity this summer of the movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” the buzz being referred to as “Barbenheimer,” stated Special Assistant to the Secretary of State Charles Cox.

“There’s a very apparent hunger for community connections,” he said in the interview. “People are dying to do fun stuff … People should see voting as a form of building community. You’re there with your neighbors. You’re engaging in democracy. If people can make going and seeing a biopic about the development of the nuclear bomb into a huge social activity, I think we can do the same with exercising your vote and your power in building democracy and community with, literally, your neighbors. … (By voting), you feel part of something; you feel part of your community.”

As the News Tribune has editorialized repeatedly, voting shouldn't be seen as a chore but as a privilege and a responsibility. It's our duty as residents of this community, whether it’s a local primary or picking the president. In far too much of the rest of the world, citizens only wish they had such an opportunity.

Whether any of this is enough to improve on the dismal 12.15% of Duluth voters who turned out for the primary in 2021 — or the 14.94% in the primary in 2019 in Duluth or the 13.8% for the 2017 primary here — won’t be known until Tuesday, of course. It’s on each of us who’s eligible to vote not to shirk our responsibility, not to skip doing our duty, and to make sure polling places from Fond du Lac to Lakeside are hopping.

“I’m not here to minimize the challenge of odd-year turnout and odd-year primary turnout,” Simon said. He was in Duluth, though, and was making other stops statewide last week, to urge eligible Minnesotans to, “Hey, use your power (to vote). Don’t leave it on the table. Don’t surrender it. Don’t give it up. … When you turn18 in this country, whether you ask for it or not, you get, in addition to your birthday cake and your birthday gift, you get formal political power. That’s what you get, according to our Constitution. … Get involved with the primary to make sure that the choices in November at least include the menu options you want.”

DNT