Our View: Don't let others pick your Duluth candidates

It's only the primary, right? Well, yeah, a primary election is being held today in Duluth.

But "only" a primary? No way.

In spite of the lack of interest in primaries in general and in local-only primaries in particular, which lack the buzz of gubernatorial or national or statewide races, today's vote is still impactful. Today’s vote is still important. So much so that eligible voters can make a point of not missing it — of not skipping it.

Nothing less than who Duluth’s mayor is and the makeup of our Duluth City Council and Duluth School Board are at stake. The entire direction of our city could be on the line as voters trim candidate fields today and decide who to send on to Election Day on Nov. 7. No eligible voters should stand for their neighbors and other voters to make such decisions for them.

Who you want to see on the ballot on Election Day is up to you, but first you have to choose to participate.

The result of today's voting can help usher in a political shift. Or it can endorse how things are going, politically and otherwise, here at the westernmost tip of Lake Superior. A vote cast today and again in November is a declaration on the state of our city.

For Duluth mayor, four candidates are challenging two-term incumbent Emily Larson. They are, in alphabetical order, Julie A. Mead, Jesse Peterson, Roger Reinert, and Robert David Schieve.

More than half of the City Council — six of its nine seats — is up for election this summer and fall.

Eight candidates are vying for two At Large seats, to represent the entirety of Duluth. They are, also in alphabetical order, Ashlie Castaldo, Asher Estrin-Haire, incumbent Arik Forsman, Lynn Marie Nephew, Miranda Pacheco, Shawn Savela, Therese Wisocki, and Jenna Yeakle. Four will advance. Incumbent Noah Hobbs decided not to run.

In District 1, where Councilor Gary Anderson also chose not to run, there’ll be no primary, with Wendy Durrwachter facing Timothy Meyer on Election Day to represent Duluth's easternmost neighborhoods, including Lester Park, Lakeside, Woodland, and Hunters Park.

In District 3 in central Duluth, Councilor Roz Randorf is unopposed.

In the District 4 race to replace Councilor Hannah Alstead, who also decided not to run after being appointed last year following the death of Councilor Renee Van Nett, are former Councilor Howie Hanson, Nathaniel James Rankin, Tara Swenson, Salaam F. Witherspoon, and Bruce Firmin Woodman. District 4 includes Lincoln Park, Duluth Heights, and Piedmont Heights. The top two vote-getters advance.

And in District 5, incumbent Janet Kennedy is being challenged by Ginka Tarnowski in a race that also doesn’t require a primary.

For Duluth School Board, Sarah Mikesell is running unopposed to replace board member David Kirby, who isn’t running in eastern Duluth’s District 2. In another race free of a primary today, Stephanie Williams is challenging incumbent Alanna Oswald for her At Large seat; Frances Wittenberg told the News Tribune Opinion page this summer she’s also seeking the At Large seat as a write-in candidate. A race that does have a primary today is in District 3 in central Duluth, where four candidates are vying to replace incumbent Paul Sandholm, who isn’t seeking reelection. Those candidates are, alphabetically, Henry L. Banks, Valerie Joeckel, Loren Martell, and Matthew Moses. Two will be advanced by voters.

All the candidates were invited by the News Tribune Opinion page this summer to pen columns. In addition, the News Tribune Editorial Board met with candidates and offered endorsements, and the news department reported on all the races and candidates. A few minutes spent scrolling and reading at duluthnewstribune.com/news/local/duluth-primary-voting-guide can help any voter make an informed decision.

"Apathy and low turnout should not continue to define local elections," Matthew Gross very astutely stated, writing for Harvard Political Review, in the wake of the 2021 election. "The stakes of local elections might not be as widely reflected in the media as they are about the Presidential Election, but local elections have real consequences. ... People should take the time to become informed about their local elections. ... Voters should not dismiss them."

"Because turnout is lower (in local elections), your vote can actually make even more of a difference," according to the Campus Election Engagement Project, the "Rock the Vote" folks.

As the old saying goes, those who show up are the ones who make the decisions and run things. We can show up for today’s primary in droves rather than just griping and complaining later.

Discouragingly, though, voter-turnout history suggests we won’t. In the 1950s and 1960s, about a third of eligible voters went to the primary polls, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office. In 21st-century elections, single-digit-percentage turnouts have been the statewide norm here.

In Duluth, the turnout for the primary in 2021 was a dismal 12.15%. In 2019, it was barely better at 14.94%, and in 2017 fewer than 14% — 13.8% to be precise — cast ballots in the primary. We can do so much better.

Don't think today's primary is as important as any election? Remember that the right to cast ballots was paid for with blood shed on battlefields and has been protected with vigilance and ferocity for generations. Remember that voting shouldn't be seen as a chore but as a privilege and a responsibility. It's our duty as residents of this community. In far too much of the rest of the world, citizens only wish they had such an opportunity.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. If you're not sure of your polling place, go to pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to find it.

Yes, the widely held notion is that it's "only a primary," but every election is critical. Every election has consequences. That seems reason enough to choose to participate today.

