Our View: DFLers from Duluth lobbying DFLers in St. Paul

With the DFL in control of the Minnesota House, state Senate, and governor’s office, DFL stronghold Duluth could probably take it easy this year with its lobbying in St. Paul.

Probably — but it won’t.

The 26th annual Duluth and St. Louis County at the Capitol Days — Minnesota’s original and still-largest citizen-lobbying event — is Wednesday and Thursday, largely at the Capitol and at the event's base inside the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront Hotel. With a record 500 community members and others expected to attend and participate, it’s predicted to be the biggest such event ever, regardless of which political party is at the helm.

“It’s always important,” Kristi Stokes, president of the group Downtown Duluth, said in an interview late last week with the News Tribune Opinion page regarding Duluth and St. Louis County Days. “It’s just as important (this year) to share your stories and to share what your priorities are for your community. That continues to show that unified voice, and I think it really makes a big difference.”

Other than supporting the legislative priorities of Duluth, the county, Essentia Health, St. Luke’s, Duluth’s colleges and universities, and others — and legislation seeking to bolster treatment for those with mental health challenges — Downtown Duluth isn’t lobbying for anything specific this year, according to Stokes.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not the case for Duluth, whose top issues are safeguarding and increasing Local government Aid; getting $14 million from the state to help build a new air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport; and also winning state money for Aerial Lift Bridge repairs, Spirit Mountain’s bottom line, and the Northern Lights Express Twin Cities-to-Twin Ports commuter train.

“Additionally, participating in Duluth and St Louis County Days is an important way we can have the back of our legislative delegation,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in an exclusive statement to the Opinion page. “We can help carry the load of our many asks by sharing in the messaging. Doing so in one large group, intentionally canvassing all corners of the Capitol for one day, is the least we can do in support of the leadership, resources, and critical investments they make possible.”

St. Louis County has its list of priorities, including $24.5 million in state bonding to treat leachate at the Virginia landfill; $3.8 million to continue fixing up and improving the historic, 130-year-old Depot in downtown Duluth; and Northern Lights Express, with the targeted $88 million from the state seen as key to leveraging $360 million from D.C.

Essentia is calling on lawmakers to streamline licensing and St. Luke’s to forgive loans for new hires to help with their workforce challenges. Both are calling on lawmakers for bonding money to design and plan the construction of a University of Minnesota Duluth medical school and pharmacy school, among other health-related priorities.

UMD is also looking for $200 million for campus maintenance projects. Lake Superior College’s top ask is $7 million to help create a manufacturing workforce lab. And the College of St. Scholastica wants the state to invest in educating more health care workers.

Duluth and St. Louis County Days remains a bit of an oddity, really, with hundreds of Northlanders driving two hours down I-35 to largely talk to each other and to set up home show-style booths to tout their businesses, schools, and more. The event includes citizen lobbying teams meeting with individual lawmakers during the day today, the home show-style gathering this evening, and a legislative breakfast Thursday morning.

Odd or not, enough legislators and state leaders have always participated to make the annual event an effective endeavor. It’s no wonder other communities and special interests from around the state have taken to mimicking this winning idea.

The event is especially important this year with a record state budget surplus and with a number of freshman lawmakers not as aware as they can be about the needs of Northeastern Minnesota, according to Daniel Fanning, vice president of policy for the Duluth Area Chamber, the event’s organizer. In a statement, Fanning said the chamber’s top issues are housing, economic development, child care, workforce development, tax reform, support for new hangars at the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, and the projects being pushed by the city, county, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(It) has consistently proven to be a highly effective opportunity,” Fanning said of the event. “Now is the time to invest in Duluth, our county, and our surrounding region.”

Even with the DFL wholly in control of state government, DFL-strong Duluth isn’t taking anything for granted.

Said Mayor Larson: “It matters when people show up and tell their story, look decision makers in the eye and share why this bill or investment can change the lives of people and businesses in our community. We take great pride in who we are as a region. We represent a special place in the hearts of Minnesotans. When we show up, legislators pay attention to what we have to say.”