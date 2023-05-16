Our View: DFL can finish strong, in service to all Minnesotans

The 2023 legislative session in St. Paul was barely underway in January when a News Tribune editorial offered this warning: “Minnesota taxpayers, brace yourselves.”

We had no idea.

With a record $17.6 billion state budget surplus, millions in federal COVID-19 relief still unspent, tax receipts expected to climb with an improving economy, and more, no one doubted the DFLers in complete control of the state House, Minnesota Senate, and governor’s office would take care of their priorities. Free from the checks and balances of bipartisanship, no one doubted the bulk of the surplus would be spent rather than returned to taxpayers.

But DFL lawmakers are going so far beyond what many of us may have envisioned.

"It's crazy, really. I thought they'd hike spending and cut taxes. Instead, they've hiked both," John Phelan of St. Paul, an economist at the Center of the American Experiment, a public-policy think tank, said in a statement to the News Tribune Opinion page in March. "Concerned? Yes. Research shows that these policies will slow economic growth … and push people out of the state. ... We're just supersizing the very policies Americans are fleeing from."

With just days left in the session, the DFLers in charge are looking to increase state government spending by an unfathomable $20 billion. That’s in addition to spending much of the surplus. They’re poised to increase taxes by $9.5 billion and grow state government by 40%, including hundreds of new state employees.

In addition, the state’s tax on senior’s Social Security won’t be eliminated for everyone. And rebate checks from the surplus won’t be a meaningful $1,000 or more per Minnesotan as was touted during the fall election campaigns, but are looking to be just $275 for each of us, a figure Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, whose District 3B includes Duluth, called “the size of mosquito bites” in a column in the News Tribune last week.

Minnesotans will reap benefits from all the unprecedented new spending, of course.

That includes, as one example that has been grabbing a lot of headlines, paid time off when Minnesota workers or their loved ones are sick or in need of caring for personal matters. But at nearly six partially paid months off a year, Minnesota’s program promises to be “the most extreme … in the country” and “intolerable to our small-business community, … once again (putting) Minnesota at a competitive disadvantage economically,” as Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Baumgartner said in a March interview with the News Tribune Editorial Board.

Minnesotans should of course be able to take time off when they’re sick or when they really need it, but the program the DFL is enacting will need a new $1 billion tax, an entirely new department of state government, and hundreds of new employees just to launch. More taxpayers’ dollars will then be needed every year to keep it running. And this is in a state that struggles even to find the money needed to maintain highways and bridges.

After this session, Minnesota is expected to creep up the list of states with the highest incomes taxes — and we’re already No. 5.

Lawmakers are also considering taxing pizza, Amazon, and other deliveries, which practically no other state imposes on its people and local businesses and that would disproportionately burden lower-income Minnesotans.

Almost as concerning to most of us are things that may not get done. Like a bonding bill to responsibly maintain and improve public infrastructure and public amenities like parks and colleges. Or like renewing the state’s historic tax credit program, even though it is responsible for literally $1 million a day in economic activity while saving landmark historic structures, those places that preserve our past and tell our communities’ stories. Can you imagine Duluth without HIstoric Old Central High School? It’s one of at least 10 properties in Duluth saved or that are being saved with the state historic tax credit program.

In January, at the start of the legislative session, a News Tribune editorial called on the DFL “to lead, to do what's best and right for all of us, and to get things done that Minnesotans should be able to expect from their taxes-supported state government. The DFL majority also has the chance to show it can operate responsibly and with respect for the state's coffers and all residents, not just its supporters. It can expect to be judged by its results. And if it doesn't deliver, it has to know Minnesota voters will hold its members accountable in 2024.”

With just days left in this session, DFL lawmakers can be reminded of their awesome responsibility and opportunity — and the need to set aside political scores to enact what’s truly best for all in the state.

