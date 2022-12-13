Our View: Continue tariffs protecting Iron Range from steel dumping

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber of Hermantown isn’t the only one upset and sounding off about an overstepping ruling from the World Trade Organization regarding tariffs that have been protecting U.S. steelmaking, including Minnesota’s Iron Range, for nearly half a decade.

Steel dumping — the practice of other nations of subsidizing steel production so cheap foreign steel can be flooded into the U.S. market, which unfairly drives down U.S. production and profits — has been a problem for more than 20 years. The administration of President Donald Trump did something about it, imposing tariffs in 2018 that added a 25% cost on steel and aluminum imports. U.S. steelmaking, from the mines of Northeastern Minnesota to the steel plants in the East, could compete again as a result of the tariffs.

Although U.S. courts repeatedly upheld the Section 232 statute and steel action, the World Trade Organization nonetheless, last week, offered a ruling that the U.S. tariffs were a violation of international trade rules.

"The World Trade Organization should not get to decide U.S. national security policy,” U.S. Steel immediately snapped back in a statement. This is a national-security issue because U.S. steelmaking produces products necessary for our defense purposes.

Stauber immediately responded, too, and his outrage and opposition can be cheered across the Minnesota 8th Congressional District that he represents.

“The Section 232 tariffs are the last remaining bulwark against China and Russia ruining northern Minnesota’s economy by flooding our shores with cheap, dirty steel,” Stauber said in a statement released Friday. “The WTO (World Trade Organization) is wrong. … Steel tariffs must remain in place. I will always fight for America’s iron and steel supply chain, which starts with our miners on the Iron Range and processing facilities.”

With continuing support from D.C., the tariffs actually can remain in place. That’s because the U.S., as a member state, can block the WTO ruling by vetoing it.

The administration of President Joe Biden can recognize that the tariffs, as trade protections, are still needed to preserve good-paying American steelworking jobs, as United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway said, according to reporting by the Times newspaper of Munster, Indiana. The Times’ story was published on the front page of Monday’s News Tribune.

"Over many years, the WTO sought to restrain the use of U.S. trade law and impose obligations we never negotiated. Now, once again, the WTO overstepped its mandate and authorities,” Conway said. “The United States was right to ensure that we could meet our national security and critical infrastructure needs in steel and aluminum with domestic production. But instead, the WTO is trying to tell America how we can protect ourselves.”

The U.S. Steel statement commended the Biden administration for its continuing support in defending American steelmaking.

“We are confident that this World Trade Organization opinion will not affect the Section 232 policy, and it will remain in place," U.S. Steel stated.

The nonprofit Alliance for American Manufacturing also urged the Biden administration to continue protecting our nation’s steel trade.

"A thriving domestic steel sector is essential to national security,” alliance President Scott Paul said, according to the Times. “The long-term trends of high volumes of imports and subpar capacity utilization erode the capabilities and competitiveness of American steel. That's why the Section 232 action taken under the last administration was fully justified, and why the Biden administration must vigorously defend it.”

Since the tariffs were first imposed, the price of steel has stabilized with the cooling economy. Still, the tariffs clearly remain necessary. And our rep in D.C. certainly isn’t the only one sounding an alarm that the Biden administration must hear.