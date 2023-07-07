Our View: City economic-development audit a solid 'first step'

Like most of us, Mayor Emily Larson knows well the longtime knock against the city of Duluth, that it’s a hard place to do business and that developers and development aren’t as welcomed here as they should be and aren’t rushing to invest here.

But is our reputation our reality? A year ago, the mayor decided to put it to the test, because, “I genuinely think there is always room for us to improve, and I wanted to hear what the community had to say.” And also because, “Economic development is so important,” she said in an interview with the News Tribune Opinion page.

The city hired an independent third party, the Chicago-based consulting and advisory firm Baker Tilly, to conduct an economic-development audit, a first-for-Duluth deep dive into how we’re doing at encouraging growth and at expanding our tax base. The study took about six months; involved input and feedback from more than 4,500 Duluth stakeholders and residents via focus groups, surveys, and detailed conversations; and cost $40,000 — a bargain considering the invaluable information gathered.

Released the last week of June, the audit found Duluth has a “highly dedicated” city economic-development staff but also that there’s room in City Hall to improve permitting and the consideration and approval of projects. The 59-page report details a host of recommendations, including the need for the city to do a better job of communicating with developers, interested-in-our-city businesses and industries, and the public about its rules, processes, and what’s happening.

There’s a lot to know and celebrate in Duluth regarding economic development, but the city simply isn’t doing a good enough job of getting the word out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The opportunity we have right now to set a very clear vision is abundantly clear in this document,” said Mayor Larson. After three straight years of record-setting permitting and private investment, “Duluth gets to be proactive again. We get to be visionary again. And that’s both because the pandemic is drawing down and (because of) who this community is evolving to be. We have got incredible opportunities literally waiting to manifest, waiting to get packaged up and moved forward.

“This is a true turning point.”

Or it can be — if the economic-development audit’s “valuable information and recommendations” are actually used by the city and local partners to proactively “lay the foundation for the future, for bringing in businesses that will hire folks in our community to well-paying jobs and at the same time contribute to the tax base,” as Rachel Johnson, president and CEO of APEX, a private economic-development engine in Duluth, told the Opinion page.

APEX, the chamber and its members, and the port are often seen as the city’s leading economic-development partners.

“We need more tax base to pay for the basic city services that we should expect. And so having a vision and having a plan for sustainable economic development is really important,” Johnson said. “The audit is a really important first step and indicates a genuine interest by the city in making economic development a priority. The administration’s acknowledgement of bringing together partners and better collaborating on a shared vision is very promising to me. I’m already looking forward to what comes next. …

“This can’t be just another study that sits on a shelf,” Johnson said. “Rather, it can be a foundation and then the start of a roadmap for a shared vision for our city.”

Duluth’s record private investments in recent years have included Essentia’s Vision Northland project, the upward expansion at St. Luke’s, the historic renovations of Old Central and the St. Louis County Jail downtown, and new apartments in the Lincoln Park Craft District. Coming opportunities include our transforming downtown, the former Central High School site at the top of the hill, Lot D on the bayfront, and the Atlas Industrial Park in western Duluth.

There’s new leadership with new ideas and fresh energy, too, including Johnson, who just started in her position in September; Duluth Seaway Port Authority executive director since 2018 Deborah DeLuca; Matt Baumgartner, who this month celebrates two years as president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce; and a soon-to-be-hired new director of Planning and Economic Development for the city to replace former Director Chris Fleege, who died in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is exciting to me about the audit is its demand for a clear, proactive strategy from everybody, from within, meaning me and our staff, and from the community, from our stakeholders,” Larson said. “A lot of it feels urgent to me. … There is so much incredible growth and momentum at stake. Let’s get it right. This is how we get it right. It’s a big moment.”

Or it can be — with a promising economic-development audit not allowed to sit idle; its recommendations, rather, demand implementation.