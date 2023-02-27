Our View: Cheer crackdown on catalytic converter thefts

Even before the pandemic left some desperate enough to turn to crime, police in the Twin Ports were tracking an increasing and alarming number of thefts of catalytic converters.

A part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, catalytic converters are easy to quickly lop off with a battery-powered saw, and they can fetch a pretty penny from recyclers, up to about $1,600, according to an auto-theft investigator quoted last summer by the News Tribune. They’re valuable because they contain precious metals that act as a catalyst to help fuel burn completely. They’re the target of thieves not only for their value, but because without a confession or witness willing to step forward, it’s hard to get caught stealing one. Even if you’re walking down the street carrying the hulk of metal, proving you took it from a vehicle is difficult, frustrated authorities have said.

The Minnesota Legislature is looking to fix all that, and every Minnesotan who has to park on the street or leave their car unattended for more than a few moments can cheer the legislative effort this session at a crackdown.

A bill passed overwhelmingly last week by the Minnesota House (113-15) and sent on to the state Senate would prohibit scrap-metal dealers from purchasing a catalytic converter detached from a car or truck unless it contains identifying markings that can be used to verify it’s not stolen. Also, scrap-metal dealers would be required at the time of purchase to collect information and to enter it into an electronic database that would help law enforcement track parts and reduce thefts.

The Senate can quickly sign off on this promising legislation, and the bill can be promptly signed into law by the governor. The additional bit of effort from scrap-metal dealers isn’t too much to ask in exchange for finally and effectively addressing this criminal scourge.

“Catalytic converter thefts have been increasing at an alarming rate in communities across the state, disrupting Minnesotans’ lives and impacting their pocketbooks,” Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, said in a statement. “With Minnesota having the fifth-highest rate of thefts in the nation, I’m proud to support this legislation to deter thieves and hold bad actors accountable.”

Stopping those bad actors — and saving more victims from having to fork over thousands for repairs — has been a goal for some time.

In 2021, the Duluth Police Department used a grant to partner with local auto-repair shops to distribute identification kits to mark catalytic converters. If a thief sees the marking, the thinking went, perhaps he or she would think twice about firing up a saw to attempt a theft. And if not, the mark on a recovered catalytic converter can be linked to a car’s VIN number, helping lead to arrests.

"If we are able to locate a victim, then we are able to charge somebody with being in possession of stolen property," Ben Nordskog of the Duluth Police Department, another auto-theft investigator, said in a 2021 News Tribune story. "It's very easy when somebody is caught with one or even five catalytic converters for us to assume that they're all stolen, but there's no way for me to know definitively and be able to prove to my county attorney's office that this was stolen."

This summer, the owners of the following models were specifically encouraged by Duluth Police to pick up free catalytic converter marking kits: Chevrolet Express, Ford Econoline, Ford F250, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Honda Element, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Prius and Toyota Tundra.

With a tighter state law in place, markings can become an even more effective way of ending this crime and protecting all Minnesota vehicle owners.