Our View: Anti-business Minnesota blows it again

As challenging as it might be to find just the right words to express so much frustration, while also remaining composed, officials across Northeastern Minnesota got yet another chance to try last week after Minnesota was shown to be, once again, anti-business and unwelcoming of private investment and jobs-creating, economy-boosting, prosperity-bringing projects.

The words the officials came up with were strong and yet (mostly) reserved and respectful, including “devastating,” “irritating,” “disappointed,” and “angry.” Cutting perhaps deepest, Sen. Rob Farnsworth, R-Hibbing, said the moment was “not surprising.”

Raw emotions followed the announcement Thursday by Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, North Carolina, that it was abandoning plans to build a nearly half-billion-dollar plant in Cohasset to produce oriented strand board, or OSB, used for constructing homes. The project was expected to bring 158 good-paying, much-needed jobs and “massive economic activity,” in the words of the city of Cohasset, while also bolstering the region’s logging and trucking industries and offsetting the coming loss of of the Boswell Energy Center, which has been ordered to go coal-free by the state.

Huber’s announcement came just days after a Minnesota state appeals court opened the door to a rigorous and lengthy environmental review. The process so far, including state legislation, had said the expensive review wouldn’t be necessary for Huber to begin construction and operations.

“Huber Engineered Woods has been driven out of our state due to the anti-business climate,” Farnsworth said in a statement. “We continue to see administrative hurdles, and delays have just become part of the standard process of starting a new business (in Minnesota). Whether it's a federal mining ban or a local lawsuit, we are not a state that is welcoming or supportive of the jobs that we need to keep our economy going.”

Republican Congressman Pete Stauber of Hermantown called it “an indictment on Minnesota’s anti-jobs approach to development.”

“Our home is turning into California before our very eyes. Investment and jobs move out of state thanks to the far-left agenda by our state government and environmentalists weaponizing frivolous lawsuits against us. Minnesota chose to become one of the least-friendly places to do business, and it does not have to be this way,” Stauber said in a statement. “Whether it be local, state, or federal compliance, it is too hard to permit a project. We are falling behind. Our foreign adversaries, and especially Communist China, are using their natural resources and industrial base to their advantage. Meanwhile, we can’t even build a nickel processing facility next to some of the highest grade ore in the world or build a wood products mill in the heart of the wood basket.”

The Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board approved $15 million to help make Huber’s state-of-the-art facility happen on more than 400 acres in southwest Itasca County.

"Our agency invested extensive time, energy and resources to bring this project to fruition. We are extremely disappointed,” IRRRB Commissioner Ida Rukavina said, also in a statement. “Our agency was eagerly looking forward to welcoming Huber to our manufacturing economy and the positive impacts the new facility could have had on the region’s timber and construction trades industries.”

“This BS has got to end,” stated Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids. “I don’t blame Huber one bit for their decision, but Minnesota cannot continue to kill businesses and jobs time after time after time after time. Democrat leadership and this war on businesses are going to be the death of us if we don’t change how we do things. …

“To Huber, we say thank you … for trying … (and) for suffering through our crushing political and regulatory climate as long as you did. You truly were a perfect partner for northern Minnesota. We regret the way this ended.”

All of Minnesota can share in that regret. In particular, Cohasset, where the Boswell plant accounts for 55% of the city’s tax base and where there are now no prospects for replacing that when Boswell is expected to close by 2035. Permitting and legal challenges from environmental organizations doomed the Huber project, according to the city.

“We are frustrated, disappointed, and angry, but we won’t waver in our work to reshape our community,” Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell stated Thursday. “Today’s announcement makes one thing crystal clear: Cohasset cannot overcome the retirement of the Boswell plant alone. It is now more critical than ever that the Governor, the legislature, and all our regional partners bring every resource they can to the table to support our community through this transition. … OSB technology was first produced in our region and is used in construction across the world. If we can’t produce OSB in Northern Minnesota where it was pioneered, where does that leave our regional economy?”

