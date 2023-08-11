Our View: 35 years later, Duluth still rockin’ the blues

A decade and a half ago, on the 20th anniversary, the News Tribune observed that Duluth doesn't exactly come to mind when one thinks of cities with the blues in their souls. And that the distance between our far northern outpost and Southern-born melodies that lament injustices or express longing has only widened. Newer events in Duluth like air shows and tall ships festivals have grabbed the spotlight along with new attractions like Quarry Park and the Timber Twister. The old standbys are still there, too, including Enger Tower, the Lakewalk, and our ship canal.

Nonetheless, this morning, Duluth's — yes, Duluth's — 35th annual Bayfront Blues Festival opens. And it remains one of the largest annual outdoor music events in the upper Midwest as well as one of Duluth's best-attended, mark-it-on-the-calendar, can't-miss-it, annual summertime happenings.

Even if the festival is sometimes overshadowed or maybe taken for granted, be assured, Duluth still has the blues. Look no further than the thousands packing Bayfront Festival Park all this weekend, the harbor breezes as cool as every guitar lick. That's worth celebrating. That's worth singing and dancing about.

"We're very good at what we do, and the event runs so seamless," Chris Mackey, a pioneer of Duluth's bluesfest — along with promoter Tracy Lundeen, former Mayor John Fedo, radio station manager Chuck Poet, and others — said in the News Tribune's 2008 look-back story. "It's one of the best-run festivals in the state."

That’s special praise considering the bluesfest’s origins as a single-day, free show with maybe 1,000 music lovers in attendance. It has grown into a three-day event with 17 acts this year that will play to tens of thousands of crooning, IPA-sipping fanatics.

In all, more than 500 national, regional, and local acts have played the bluesfest during its three and a half decades. We’ve had acoustic, Delta blues, electric guitars, Chicago blues, and more.

And how cool is this? Tonight's headliner, Elvin Bishop, is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, inducted in 2015 with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band and then again a year later on his own merits. He has four Grammy Award nominations, including in the Best Traditional Blues Album category, and has won an album-of-the-year award and a traditional-blues-album award.

Saturday’s headliner is Charlie Musselwhite, a “harmonica virtuoso,” as the San Francisco Chronicle called him. Not to be outdone, Time Out New York said he is “legendary” and a “heavyweight blues harpist.” His 15 Grammy nominations and win in 2013 for Best Blues Album more than back up the deserved accolades.

And Sunday’s headliner, to wrap up the epic weekend, is Dwight Carrier, “The Black Cat,” one of our nation’s most exciting Zydeco accordionists. He also has a Grammy win, in 2010, for best Zydeco Or Cajun music album.

Got the blues? This weekend, everyone in Duluth does. So, grab your camp chairs. Gates open daily at 11 a.m. Tickets there are $75 each day. For more details, go to bayfrontblues.com.

Duluth may never be seen as a hotspot for cool tunes, but as long as we have our Bayfront Blues Festival — and cool harbor breezes — we'll always have the blues.

DNT