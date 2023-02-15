Other View: What exactly have we been shooting down?

In 1957, during the frosty years of the Cold War, Ike and Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker established the North American Air Defense Command in anticipation of defending the continent from Soviet long-range bombers — Sputnik was still a few months away — and NORAD went on alert.

President Joe Biden was 14 at the time, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s father Pierre wouldn’t make his first run for parliament for another eight years. But on Saturday afternoon, for the first time in NORAD’s 66 years, Biden and Trudeau jointly authorized the long-since-renamed North American Aerospace Defense Command to shoot something out of the sky.

And so fell on the Yukon tundra an object, following by a day another object that smashed into the frozen waters off northern Alaska, both zapped by Air Force F-22s with AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles (which cost a couple hundred thousand dollars apiece). But having waited 66 years for its first search-and-destroy mission, NORAD was back in the skies less than 24 hours later, shooting down Object No. 3 Sunday afternoon over Lake Huron , with another Sidewinder, this off an F-16 from the Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing of Duluth.

These objects are not Soviet bombers, but balloons, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Now who could be sending high-altitude balloons aloft to look down on us? We know China had a larger spy balloon lazily cruising above the country until a Sidewinder put it in the drink off of South Carolina. Has the Pentagon thus learned how to spot these floaters and dispatch them? Americans can hope so.

For decades, NORAD was mostly noticed for its annual Christmas Eve tracking of Santa Claus heading south from the North Pole. Now it’s focused on finding other red objects, with motivations not as nearly benevolent as St. Nick’s.

— New York Daily News Editorial Board ( nydailynews.com ).