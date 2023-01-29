STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Sending tanks to help Ukraine fight back is long overdue

From the editorial: "Russia isn’t going to nuke Germany, the United States, or anyone else over a few tanks."

013123.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Paresh Nath / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
January 29, 2023 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

After much back and forth and strenuous, behind-the-scenes handwringing, Germany has cleared the way for its Leopard 2 tanks to join the fight for democracy in Ukraine, pledging last week to send an initial company of 14 tanks and clearing the way for other European countries to do the same. Also last week, the U.S. joined in, with President Joe Biden’s pledge to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the beleaguered forces of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The U.S. and Europe have been rightly supporting Ukraine’s defense since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, but this move marked the first time that the aid took the form of these war wagons, to Russia’s chagrin. The aggressor’s often oblique and recently explicit threats to use its nuclear arsenal if facing a total defeat in Ukraine are to be taken seriously, but if Russia believes this alone will force other nations to back off from supporting Ukraine, it’s got the picture backwards.

013123.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
RELATED — Other View: Sending tanks to Ukraine only deepens our already-unclear involvement
From the editorial: "What’s needed most aren’t tanks but an exit strategy."
January 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal

The more unhinged Vladimir Putin and his allies’ behavior get, the clearer it becomes that they cannot simply be appeased, and they certainly won’t stop at this invasion if it becomes clear that they can subjugate other nations through force simply by pointing to the threat of their nuclear warheads. Anyone who thinks that stepping back and allowing Russia to steamroll over its neighbor will leave it satisfied should read some history.

Since the war started, Moscow’s invaders have lost 1,642 tanks and the defenders have seen their stocks depleted by 449. A few dozen replacements for the heroic Ukrainians isn’t going to set off World War III. Resupplying Ukraine helps equalize the playing field against a much larger invading force, giving the smaller army a better fighting chance on its own terms.

Russia will screech about it being a dangerous escalation or a new front in the war, but in the end there are no NATO troops on the ground and the saber-rattling is just bluster. Russia isn’t going to nuke Germany, the United States, or anyone else over a few tanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

— New York Daily News Editorial Board (nydailynews.com)

Related Topics: UKRAINEWARJOE BIDEN
What To Read Next
012823.op.dnt.covertoon.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Minnesota taxpayers, brace yourselves
From the editorial: "There’s a lack of political checks and balances in Minnesota right now that’s far from ideal."
January 27, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
BSP template.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Unemployment help for miners — finally
From the editorial: "These are precisely the moments ... when government can make a real difference, can step up. ... Heartlessly turning their backs instead ... is unacceptable."
January 26, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
our view.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Reject misguided ‘driver’s licenses for all’ — again
From the editorial: "Those who choose to be here illegally ... shouldn't be accommodated with things like state-issued driver's licenses."
January 24, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
012423.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Editorials
Other View: Ban guns from movie sets to prevent next 'Rust'
From the editorial: "Attempts to legislate better protections on sets fizzled. ... That’s unfortunate, and it returns the responsibility to the makers of films and TV shows."
January 23, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board