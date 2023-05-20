99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Other View: Russian election interference was real; collusion with Trump wasn't

From the editorial: "Despite the lies of Barr and Trump, this was no FBI hoax. Putin and his spies did steal emails from the Democrats and gave them to WikiLeaks. And Russia did use the internet to attack Clinton and support Trump."

052123.op.dnt.toon2.jpg
Rivers / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by the New York Daily News Editorial Board
Today at 10:52 AM

When Special Counsel Bob Mueller, probing Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election by helping Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, completed his report, he sent it to Attorney General Bill Barr on March 22, 2019, a Friday. Two days later, Barr issued his own four-page summary of the report, which radically distorted and twisted Mueller’s work, over Mueller’s repeated objections.

It wasn’t until almost a month later, on April 19, following a lengthy press conference, that Barr published Mueller’s report and everyone saw that Barr had blatantly and intentionally mischaracterized Mueller’s findings to undermine the truth that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spies had meddled in our democratic process to try to aid Trump.

A month later, on May 13, Barr directed U.S. Attorney John Durham to examine the origin of the Russia probe regarding Trump’s campaign (which the FBI had commenced on July 31, 2016, dubbing it Crossfire Hurricane, before Mueller took it over in 2017).

On Dec. 9, 2019, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that the FBI was warranted in opening the probe.

Last Friday, one day shy of four years after Durham began, he delivered his report to AG Merrick Garland. While Barr held Mueller’s report close for only two days, Garland took an extra day. But then this AG simply published the report, in full and without comment or spin or interpretation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mueller rightly complained about Barr, this is what Durham wrote in his letter presenting his report to Garland: “Finally, we want to thank you and your office for permitting our inquiry to proceed independently and without interference.”

Durham found no conspiracy inside the U.S. government to “get Trump,” although he differed from the inspector general that after an initial review the FBI should have not pursued the matter of possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Despite the lies of Barr and Trump, this was no FBI hoax. Putin and his spies did steal emails from the Democrats and gave them to WikiLeaks. And Russia did use the internet to attack Clinton and support Trump. It was all real.

— New York Daily News Editorial Board

What To Read Next
050623.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Filing period now open, Duluth in need of quality candidates
May 18, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
051823.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Our View / Use caution: It's already wildfire season
May 17, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
2019-Legislature-012.jpg
Editorials
Our View: DFL can finish strong, in service to all Minnesotans
May 16, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Softball action.
Prep
Prep report: Proctor’s Sami Shelton hits six RBIs in bounce-back win
May 19, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baltimore oriole
Local
Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring
May 19, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
A woman wearing a fake beard holds a coffee cup, while another women looks at her with a smile.
Arts and Entertainment
2 days late, 1 actor short, Cloquet theater company opens 'Women Playing Hamlet'
May 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends legal marijuana to governor's desk
May 20, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier