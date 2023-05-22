99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Editorials

Other View: Minnesota can't afford a frosty business climate, too

From the editorial: "Minnesota’s labor pool ... is treading water. That’s not a recipe for robust economic growth. Minnesota has work to do to boost productivity through business investments and increasing human capital."

052323.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Dick Wright / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by The Forum of Fargo, North Dakota
Today at 10:14 AM

You might be surprised to learn that last year Fargo’s Cass County in North Dakota grew much more rapidly than the two core Twin Cities metro counties, Hennepin and Ramsey, home to Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Cass County added 3,441 residents, a gain of 1.8%. By contrast, Minnesota’s two largest counties actually shrank from 2021 to 2022, according to Census Bureau estimates. Hennepin dwindled by 6,615 residents, or 0.52%, and Ramsey lost 6,448, or 1.19%.

Overall, Minnesota added 5,713 residents, eking out a net gain of 0.1%. But the fact that the state’s two leading counties are losing people should be a wakeup call in St. Paul — and it’s just one of many economic and demographic warning signs.

Minnesota has long been experiencing outmigration, a sign that people are voting with their feet by moving out of the state. Minnesota’s outmigration trend is nothing new. After gaining more people from other states through in-migration from 1991 through 2001, Minnesota since then has been losing population. Despite that troubling trend, there is no sense of alarm from leaders in the Minnesota DFL Party, which controls both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office.

The reasons behind the population challenges can be found in economic indicators. Unfortunately, Minnesota ranked among the bottom 20 states this decade in several key economic growth indicators, according to a recent report by the Minnesota Chamber Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Star State ranked 35th in gross domestic product growth, 40th in job growth, 35th in labor-force growth and 42nd in net domestic migration. These are not signs of a vibrant economy on the upswing, and the state’s political leaders should take note.

Here’s a sobering demographic projection from the Minnesota Chamber: In 2030, employers will be drawing from a labor pool of working-age adults that will be roughly the same number that it is today.

Minnesota’s labor pool, in other words, is treading water. That’s not a recipe for robust economic growth. Minnesota has work to do to boost productivity through business investments and increasing human capital — trained workers.

To do that, the state must fashion a regulatory and tax climate that encourages investment and attracts people.

Minnesota’s economy is well developed and impressively diverse, and the state has a high quality of life. It’s the envy of many other states. But, as investment advisers remind us, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Minnesota can’t rest on its laurels and feel smug that it will continue to be a magnet for people and entrepreneurs.

Among the key steps leaders should be taking to pave the way for a brighter future: reducing taxes to attract people and investment. Minnesota ranks 45th in the Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index.

Minnesota also should streamline its permitting processes and make the state more affordable.

In an age when many can work remotely, the competition for talent with other states is greater than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota has a cold climate. It can’t afford to have a frosty business climate. People respond — negatively or positively — to the signals the state’s leaders send.

— The Forum of Fargo, North Dakota, which, like the News Tribune is owned by Forum Communications

READ MORE IN OPINION

What To Read Next
050623.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Filing period now open, Duluth in need of quality candidates
May 18, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
051823.op.dnt.edittoon.jpg
Editorials
Our View / Use caution: It's already wildfire season
May 17, 2023 10:18 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
2019-Legislature-012.jpg
Editorials
Our View: DFL can finish strong, in service to all Minnesotans
May 16, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
View of a lighthouse sitting on an island
Northland Outdoors
Maintenance costs soar at national parks, including Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
May 22, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
People walk around a room filled with tables and presentations on Monarch butterflies.
Local
Duluth group to celebrate monarch butterflies with festival
May 22, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A photo of a gas pump.
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers OK raising gas tax, new delivery fee
May 21, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Tax rebate checks, Social Security tax cut headed to Minnesota governor’s desk
May 21, 2023 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier