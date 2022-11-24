SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Congress needs to step up for local journalism

From the editorial: "Reset the table. Shift the balance of power. Do it in this lame-duck Congress. Give local media a fighting chance."

112622.op.dnt.covertoon2.jpg
Joep Bertrams / Cagle Cartoons
Opinion by the New York Daily News Editorial Board
November 24, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In the wake of an election in which millions of Americans in diverse districts nationwide made their voices heard is the perfect time to remember: While increasing numbers of Americans may spend ever more time online, whether on Twitter or YouTube or Facebook or even (ugh) in the metaverse, in the ways that matter most, we continue to be rooted here in the real world.

Our kids go to local schools. We worry about local crime trends (or don't). The local weather spoils our weekend plans. And our laws are shaped by local officials. The work-from-home revolution notwithstanding, more often than not we work in jobs dependent on the local economy. We root for local sports teams and find inspiration in local culture. If we ever took any of this for granted, the COVID-19 pandemic and its painful dislocations should've set us straight.

090722.op.dnt.toon1.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Federal law can stand up with fairness for local news
From the editorial: "The fallout from Google's and Facebook's practices on local newsrooms is disturbing to anyone who values reliable information."
September 06, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board

One of the most powerful forces that hold our communities together is local news. It is as essential as ever — but also more threatened than ever.

For decades now, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other online platforms have been clobbering outlets across the country that first and foremost serve their towns, suburbs, and cities. Leveraging anticompetitive practices, they have profited off the journalism that reporters and editors work long hours to produce, in the process essentially cornering the market on online advertising, leaving those who get the news fighting over scraps.

The math is grim. Over the last two decades, U.S. newspaper circulation has dropped by half. The vast majority of U.S. counties with no regular newspaper are in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

After years spent lamenting the state of affairs, Congress finally, finally has a plan to bolster these outlets — print, broadcast, and online alike. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a six-year "safe harbor" from antitrust laws for media companies so they can collectively negotiate the terms under which their content is distributed online.

Reset the table. Shift the balance of power. Do it in this lame-duck Congress. Give local media a fighting chance.

— New York Daily News Editorial Board

Related Topics: MEDIA
What to read next
2023 crystal ball.jpg
Editorials
Our View: What might 2023 have in store?
From the editorial: "Anyone steaming about property valuation increases ... will be especially interested in (county Administrator Kevin) Gray's commentary."
December 20, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
122022.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Other View: 988 a crucial lifeline; needs federal guidance, funding
From the editorial: "The number could become far more than just an easier-to-remember suicide-prevention resource. It could be the foundation of a vastly improved mental health and emergency-response system."
December 19, 2022 10:33 AM
 · 
By  the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
our view.jpg
Editorials
Opinion Page / Help wanted: citizen reps for Editorial Board
From the editorial: "A community is stronger when its newspaper has a strong voice and ... newspaper editorials are stronger when informed by perspectives from the community."
December 16, 2022 12:20 PM
 · 
By  News Tribune Opinion page
121622.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Our View: Tragic tale a reminder of need for carbon monoxide detectors
From the editorial: "The message is particularly poignant ... around the holidays when many of us huddle together inside snug homes and as we near the anniversary of Nicholas’ and Zachary’s preventable deaths."
December 15, 2022 09:43 AM
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board