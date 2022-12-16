Opinion Page / Help wanted: citizen reps for Editorial Board

The News Tribune continues to accept applications for two open citizen representative positions on its Editorial Board.

If you believe a community is stronger when its newspaper has a strong voice and that newspaper editorials are stronger when informed by perspectives from the community, consider contacting Editorial Page Editor Chuck Frederick (cfrederick@duluthnews.com) about these volunteer roles.

One to two citizen representatives serve on the board at a time, with regular rotations to ensure fresh views and a diversity of community viewpoints. New citizen representatives are to be chosen in January to join permanent board members Neal Ronquist, the News Tribune's publisher; Kris Vereecken, a longtime News Tribune news assistant and employee representative to the board; and Frederick.

Young people and people of color are especially encouraged to express interest. The newspaper is committed to maintaining, as much as possible, a balance on its Editorial Board: both liberal and conservative, younger and older, etc. If you’ve applied in the past, feel free to apply again.

Unpaid citizen representatives are asked to weigh in on newspaper editorial positions and views. Many days that means simply sharing thoughts by responding to a group email with other Editorial Board members. Anyone on the board can initiate such back and forth.

Representatives also can expect to meet with newsmakers, politicians, government officials, and others. Many of those meetings are still being conducted virtually. Whether in-person or online, they tend to take place during weekday business hours and sometimes with little notice. That can be due to the news of the day or a newsmaker's availability. A flexible schedule and a regularly checked email account are helpful.

Like all communities, ours regularly faces critical moments and important decisions. Helping to lead robust, healthy, and civil conversations about important issues — everything from mining to land use, preservation to economic development, and schools to tourism — is an important role the Editorial Board and the Opinion page play in our community.

Few newspapers seek participation and input from residents in determining their editorials and stands, making this an invaluable opportunity, unique to Duluth, to give back to the community while also supporting local news.

