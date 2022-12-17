UMD Student's View: Our individual choices impact Minnesota's water quality

When you think of Minnesota you think lakes, swimming, and fishing, right? Minnesota is known for an abundance of clean water bodies for recreation. Since there are so many options, most do not realize that about 40% of Minnesota’s surface waters do not meet basic health standards. Recent trends show an increase in pollution in Minnesota's waterways.

Pollution comes from many point and nonpoint sources that are undermanaged or difficult to manage. The increase in pollution shows that Minnesota cannot sustainably manage its water resources. We are failing to keep nature clean.

Nonpoint source pollution, which is pollution that has an untraceable origin, is harder to regulate. Agriculture fields and urban streets are often the greatest sources of runoff. Harmful elements such as phosphorus, nitrates, nitrites, and other nutrients run off from these areas. Even common products such as lawn fertilizer, insecticide, and car cleaners contribute to this pollution. Since these sources cannot be directly measured from one source, there are few limitations, and individuals can use them freely.

Point-source pollution, which is pollution that can be tracked to a single source, is controlled by the federal Clean Water Act and Minnesota standards. The Clean Water Act is enforced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and regulates discharge limits into navigable waterways. This requires discharge permits for entities such as industries, stormwater, and concentrated animal feeding operations. Mining factories create tailings containing metal elements, stormwater can carry chemicals and bacteria, and animal operations can release excess nutrients.

The most severe cases of pollution are found in southern Minnesota. This is largely due to the large, urban Twin Cities area and concentrated agriculture.

Consider the Minnesota River, which is considered unsafe for swimming. It has high amounts of nutrients, sediment, and bacteria from anthropogenic pollution. While pollutants usually get diluted in rivers more quickly than lakes, concentrated pollution can still cause dangerous water quality.

Further urban and agricultural development will continue to increase water pollution. We need to preserve land, especially around rivers and lakes. Owners of land around waterways have power to control water quality for the masses. Largely what we do individually will impact water quality. We can choose who we support with our money and control what household products we use. We do not own water bodies, and what we do affects others.

There is still hope to restore our natural water resources. In recent years, Minnesota has changed its water-quality standards. The House Agriculture Finance and Policy Committee has proposed banning non-agricultural plastic-coated pesticides and fertilizers beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and agricultural plastic-coated pesticides and fertilizers a year later. However, this bill has not passed yet. The complete banning of these products is difficult since they are heavily manufactured and relied on. We need to assess the products we use and understand how they enter our waterways.

The disconnect between government regulations and individual action is a major cause of concern. We need to be aware of how we are polluting waterways. We drive change.

With easy access to clean water bodies, we do not realize how lucky we are or how much degradation has occurred. Currently, it is almost unimaginable to have unclean waters, but it is very possible. Every individual needs to be conscious of our natural water resource management to keep swimmable and fishable waters.

Linnea Turner is a senior at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She wrote this originally for a water-management class before submitting it exclusively to the News Tribune.