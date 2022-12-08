SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
Opinion
Opinion


UMD Students' View: Burnout a hidden threat to emergency medical services workers

From the column: "As family members of EMS professionals and aspiring health workers ourselves, this matter is concerning to us. We were shocked to learn that burnout is related to health problems, including heart disease. Even before the pandemic, a 2018 study showed that 18% of EMS workers experienced burnout."

Opinion by Ava Bednar, Hanna Littler, James Miller, and Jack Ploof
December 08, 2022 02:20 PM
Jason Ploof has seen his fair share of burned-out buildings. Now, he’s starting to see more burned-out people.

Ploof, a firefighter for the city of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, describes burnout as a buildup of “compassion fatigue,” which encompasses the negative physical, emotional, and psychological effects on those who help others. Ploof recounts going on repeated calls to the same house for the same issues. He expresses feelings of empathy toward the caller but feels strained, knowing he’s been in the same situation multiple times.

Imagine experiencing compassion fatigue when the lives of others are in your hands. Emergency medical service workers deal with stressful situations and life-or-death matters while providing life-saving care to their patients. Over half of EMS workers in the U.S say that burnout has made their job more difficult.

As family members of EMS professionals and aspiring health workers ourselves, this matter is concerning to us. We were shocked to learn that burnout is related to health problems , including heart disease. Even before the pandemic, a 2018 study showed that 18% of EMS workers experienced burnout. Since the beginning of the pandemic, these numbers have increased. According to a 2022 study from the University of Minnesota, 62% of all EMS workers have reported symptoms of COVID-19-related burnout, with only around 41.4% having access to adequate psychological support.

Since burnout is related to serious health concerns, being able to recognize symptoms is crucial. A 2017 National Institutes of Health study listed common symptoms as insomnia, irritability, depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and absenteeism. A study from Spain the same year found that people displaying the highest levels of burnout were the least empathetic, perhaps due to the emotional exhaustion associated with their burnout. This can greatly affect EMS workers’ relationships at home and their ability to perform their duties at work.

Burnout can also cause EMS workers to become dissatisfied with their jobs. Researchers from Temple University in Philadelphia looked into the consequences of “surface acting” in EMS workers. That’s when you display emotions you don’t actually feel. EMS workers perform surface acting when they provide bedside manner to patients, despite feeling stressed or irritated. When EMS workers regularly perform surface acting, it can lead to lower job satisfaction, more work-related exhaustion, and declines in overall health. Unhealthy workplace conditions like this can drive EMS workers from their jobs, creating staffing shortages and worsening burnout for those who choose to stay. These conditions can also lead to reduced patient care.

If EMS workers are finding it harder to perform tasks and care for patients, it may be more difficult for patients to receive the care they need. In fact, German scientists found that burnout in EMS workers can lead to worse health outcomes for patients.

This is why it’s important that we support EMS workers. One way to do this in Duluth is to designate a day to honor them. This would bring public attention to the struggles EMS workers face like burnout, depression, physical stress, and emotional trauma. It is vital to recognize the hard work EMS workers do everyday.

We call on Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and the City Council to designate a day to honor our hardworking EMS workers. After all, we have enough burned-out buildings. We don’t need any more burned-out people.

Ava Bednar, Hanna Littler, James Miller, and Jack Ploof are advanced-writing students at the University of Minnesota Duluth who are all related to EMS workers and who are all aspiring to be health care professionals.

