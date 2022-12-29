Superintendent's View: Duluth public schools zooming into 2023 with a plan

As we prepare to enter 2023, my thoughts are on this past year, as well as what lies before us as a district. I am confident there is much to be thankful for and to look forward to. There are also obstacles that must be addressed by the district, our community, and the state.

Let’s start with a few celebrations. We seem to have made it through the worst of the pandemic, as well as the subsequent staffing shortages that nearly crippled our ability to remain open this time last year. So many people stepped up, going far above and beyond for our students and families.

Our community strongly supports our schools and great education for our learners. Thousands of students, families, and staff members have engaged in our strategic-planning sessions and surveys, outlining what desired daily experiences they seek as we prepare for the future. This will clarify our path forward and will also provide us with our annual operational plans that will lead us, step by step, toward our vision.

Steps toward more equitable outcomes and a unified Duluth community are also celebrated, with events like our Education After Hours series and the first annual Unity in Our Community back-to-school event that was attended by more than 4,000 people at Bayfront Festival Park this August. Hundreds of community members donated time, attention, and supplies to make it happen. This event — with thousands of people enjoying free food, haircuts, and school supplies — warmed my heart, despite my being in the dunk tank.

Really, though, the joy I get most from my work is in the daily connections I see between our students and those who care for and educate them. Whether a circle of students deeply engaged in learning, a much-needed warm meal being provided, a driver welcoming students on their bus as the sun rises, or a principal connecting with each learner by name, it is about the little things that all come together to make this a special place.

As we strive to meet the needs of our students, unfinished learning from the pandemic is top on our list. Our strategic plan will soon be complete, laying out the roadmap forward to improve equitable learning and high outcomes for each and every student. We also know that accomplishing these goals will require shifting resources and a search for additional resources.

Herewithin lies one of our greatest challenges: aligning limited resources with immense needs, especially as millions of dollars of pandemic relief funding come to an end. Our students and schools still need significant help.

With $17 billion in state budget surplus, we are hopeful the Minnesota Legislature will support an additional annual increase in the education formula by at least 5% and will fully fund special education cross subsidies paid by districts to meet the needs of our students with disabilities.

These much-needed increases in state funding would allow the Duluth public schools to invest in staffing to provide much-needed literacy and math interventionists and to improve student-to-teacher ratios. It would also support the revitalization of significantly outdated technology and curriculum resources. We would also be able to continue to add much-needed mental and emotional health support and services for students, as well as the enhancement of safety and behavioral supports.

The people of Duluth are as hearty as they come, and our educators and other staff are second to none with their dedication to our students. I am confident that, with proper resources, we have our best years before us as a district and as a community. As your superintendent, I am proud to serve as we step into 2023 and move forward together toward an even brighter future.

John Magas is superintendent of the Duluth school district. He wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.

