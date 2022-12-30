State Representative's View: Bold results for Minnesotans is focus of new legislative term

I’m deeply grateful Duluth voters provided me the opportunity to represent our community at the state Capitol for another two years. Whether or not you voted for me, I will always endeavor to earn your trust, and I’ll never take for granted the expectations and responsibilities of public service. It is an honor to serve our community. People here are deeply engaged in the issues that matter to our state, our neighborhoods, and our families.

Now, with voters electing a DFL state government trifecta, there is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to level the playing field for Minnesotans of all backgrounds and build a state that works better for everyone. Democrats care about the challenges people face in an economy tilted against them, and we are committed to taking bold action that helps people afford their lives.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

As corporate profits continue to soar, too many Minnesotans are living paycheck to paycheck and are concerned for their future. We are in the midst of a housing crisis. Schools are struggling to hire and retain teachers and staff. Employers of all sizes are facing hiring challenges and asking for support with child care, transportation, and workforce needs. Too many Minnesotans are forced to choose between earning a paycheck or taking time to care for themselves or their family. The challenges we face are real.

But there are real solutions, too.

With a projected budget surplus, Minnesotans expect us to do all we can to ensure workers and families can succeed. The House and Senate DFL are ready to work alongside Gov. Tim Walz to put families first. We will work to reduce costs for families, fully fund our public schools (including pre-K, mental health services, special education, and support staff), ensure workers have time to care for themselves and their loved ones, and grow our economy by attracting and training skilled workers while creating good jobs that sustain families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesotans care about one another; we want to see each other succeed. That’s why it’s critical to keep building upon the progress we’ve made while helping all Minnesotans overcome roadblocks they face. The 2023 session gives us a unique ability to look beyond the gridlock of the past, which stymied our ability to deliver. Minnesotans have big expectations, and I’m looking forward to the work ahead during a productive legislation session to build a state that truly works better for everyone.

This coming year, I’m honored to take on a new role chairing the House Committee on Ways and Means. This committee, for which I’ve served as vice chair the past four years, has broad jurisdiction over the Minnesota state budget. Recently, state officials announced a new economic forecast showing a $17.6 billion surplus. This is a big number to be sure, but many of these dollars are available to us one time, and inflation isn’t accounted for on the expenditure side of the ledger. While we must budget responsibly for the future, especially due to ongoing economic uncertainty, this is the time to think big for the future of our state.

Minnesota is a state of abundance. We have world-class schools; fantastic economic opportunities for workers, entrepreneurs, and business owners; vast natural resources that are the envy of the rest of the country; and so much more to offer. Most importantly, our strength is in our people.

Your input is critical as we move forward — together. Email me at rep.liz.olson@house.mn.gov anytime with your input and ideas. I also recently launched a new official Facebook page at facebook.com/RepLizOlson. Please give it a “like” and stay connected with our work.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve Duluth in the Minnesota House. I hope you have been having a happy and joyous holiday season.

Liz Olson will represent western Duluth’s District 8A in the Minnesota House. She wrote this at the invitation of the News Tribune Opinion page.